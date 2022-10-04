Minecraft Live 2022: Start date, mob vote & how to watch

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Minecraft Live is back and coming soon to bring new updates, announcements, and the highly anticipated mob vote. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Minecraft Live.

With the upcoming release of Minecraft Legends and many players awaiting a new Minecraft update, the community has a vast amount of questions and desires. Thankfully, many of those questions will likely be answered in Minecraft’s yearly event, Minecraft Live.

Minecraft Live gives the community a chance to see what’s coming up within the franchise, but also lets them have a say in what the game looks like in the future. The extremely popular mob vote is a key aspect of the stream, along with many other aspects. Here’s everything we know about Minecraft Live 2022.

When is Minecraft Live

Minecraft Live will begin on October 15, 2022, at 12 pm EDT. However, the community pre-show will begin half an hour before the show begins, if you want to tune in early.

Minecraft Live trailer

While the Minecraft Live trailer may not reveal too much, it does give us a taste of what will be announced. This includes the latest news from the franchise, game updates that are likely for Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons, and sneak peeks for the upcoming Minecraft Legends game. Check it out below.

How to watch Minecraft Live

You can watch Minecraft Live through Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, or the Minecraft website. As for platforms, the event will be streamed on Phone, PC, and game consoles so you can enjoy it wherever you are.

Where to vote for the mob in Minecraft Live

One of the most anticipated aspects of any Minecraft Live is the mob vote. Mojang often allows the community to vote on what mob they want to come into Minecraft in the next update. This year is no different.

The three options are yet to be fully revealed but from the trailer we know one is from the Underwater Ruins, one will come from mines, and the other is apparently stealing hats.

To vote, you’ll need to head to either a special Bedrock server, the Minecraft launcher, or to Minecraft website. The links will be added as soon as they become available, which is October 14 so check back soon.

That’s all we know about the upcoming Minecraft Live. Be sure to check back regularly for the latest links and more information. In the meantime, take a look at some of our other Minecraft guides:

