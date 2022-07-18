Jessica Filby . 32 minutes ago

Finding the best Minecraft skin can be a challenge, so here are some of the ones worth considering.

As Mojang announced the release of Minecraft Legends, many fans have flocked back to the popular open-world game. However, with so many new and old players joining the fray, it’s important for folks to both look and feel unique — which is where skins come in.

While skins don’t necessarily change the game, they can make you look hilarious or instantly recognizable. Choosing a great Minecraft skin is a real challenge when you have to sort through the thousands of choices. Thankfully, our hub has the best Minecraft skins in 2022 all lined up for you to try out.

Geralt of Rivia

Mojang Feel deadly and supernatural with the Geralt skin.

If skins gave you skills then playing as Geralt of Rivia would be a perfect decision. He’s deadly, powerful, and looks awesome. This is probably why he’s such a popular choice for a cool Minecraft skin.

Any fans of The Witcher TV show or game will adore this skin and anyone looking to battle the deadly mobs on Minecraft will be able to do so in style with this fantastic choice. You can get the Geralt of Rivia skin here.

Ezio Auditore da Firenze

Mojang / Minecraft Skins Be a deadly assassin with the Ezio skin.

While Geralt of Rivia is strong and deadly, you can move swiftly through the shadows when playing the legendary Assassins Creed character, Ezio Auditore da Firenze.

Assassins Creed Minecraft skins are popular on their own but the detail surrounding his hood and outfit is second to none, making it a very popular skin to have. You can get the Ezio Auditore da Firenze skin here.

Technoblade

Mojang / Name MC Remember Technoblade through his Minecraft Skin.

After the passing of Technoblade shocked the gaming world, thousands flocked to Minecraft to create memorials for this legendary figure.

His recognizable and creative skin was one of the many elements that defined his greatness, so remembering him by putting on a Technoblade skin is a common affair in 2022. You can get the Technoblade skin here.

Sandtrooper

Mojang / Minecraft Skins The Sandtrooper is perfect for desert dwellers.

Any fan of Star Wars will have a plethora of skin suggestions. However, very few match the detail, the design, and the overall look of the Sandtrooper skin.

As one of the many Star Wars Minecraft skins out there, this one lends itself perfectly to any desert dwellers out there. If you love making your base in the desert look no further than the Sandtrooper skin.

Link

Mojang / Minecraft Skins Link sports his classic look in this Minecraft skin.

Is it Link or is it Zelda? Such a question should not need to be answered by any fan of the classic video game The Legend of Zelda. However, that doesn’t stop players from grabbing this fantastic Link Minecraft skin when they can.

It’s perfect for explorers and for those who want to go save a princess. Either way, this skin will help you stand out and feel just as cool as Link, especially with the classic sword and shield on your back. Grab the Link Minecraft skin here.

Sonic

Mojang / Minecraft Skins Speed is key with this Sonic skin.

This is another case where the skins should come with some extra skills. Especially when you’re looking for the speed of Sonic the Hedgehog, along with the classic design everyone knows and loves.

The way this gaming Minecraft skin has been designed gives it that classic retro feel without losing out on any aspects of the aesthetics. Get the Sonic the Hedgehog skin here.

Ant Man

Mojang / Minecraft Skins Feel tiny or huge as Ant-Man.

Having the ability to run fast is a great skill but many Minecraft players can only dream of the possibilities and chaos that will ensue when having the skills of the superhero Ant-Man.

Even though being able to be tiny or huge isn’t available, you can still look and act like this fantastic superhero. Why not aim for a superhero Minecraft skin like this one and feel their power.

TV Explorer

Mojang / Minecraft Skins Explore the wilderness as a TV Explorer.

Sometimes playing as your favorite superhero or video game character just isn’t enough. Sometimes you want to play as the device you enjoy Minecraft on. This is where the TV Explorer comes in.

It looks a little gory, with the TV seemingly forced onto poor Steve’s head, but it’s a great unique Minecraft skin and one that will definitely turn heads. You can get the TV Explorer skin here.

Ghost Steve

Mojang / Minecraft Skins Be creepy and spooky as Ghost Steve.

Minecraft boasts a plethora of dangerous mobs, with more likely on the way. However, one thing they don’t have yet is ghosts. They have Phantoms and Zombies but nothing that closely resembles a ghost.

If you like a touch of horror and are desperate for a few more supernatural additions, grab the Ghost Steve skin. It’s a perfect horror Minecraft skin and looks like you’ve crawled straight from the lair of the Drowned.

Minions

Mojang / Name MC Become a gentleminion with this skin.

The 2022 Minions movie hit the cinema with rather unexpected popularity. Such popularity primarily came from people who called themselves the ‘Gentleminions’, a trend that saw people dressing up in suits to watch the new film.

If you would call yourself a Gentleminion then using a minion Minecraft skin seems like the next natural step.

Hopefully, this list should help you find a new Minecraft skin to be proud of. Check out our Minecraft page for all the latest news and guides.