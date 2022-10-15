Minecraft Legends first look: Opening Cinematic, new mobs & more

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Minecraft Live 2022 has granted players a first look into Minecraft Legends gameplay along with what we can expect from the action strategy game. Here’s everything we know from the first look at Minecraft Legends.

Minecraft Legends is Mojang’s brand new action strategy game that pits you and a series of adorable allies against the destructive and deadly Piglins. You’ll need to battle these enemies using cunning and planning if you want to save the overworld from succumbing to the Nether.

Minecraft Legends was originally announced at the beginning of 2022, and many players have been patiently awaiting a release date. Thankfully, during Minecraft Live 2022, we were given the release window of Spring 2023 along with a few more key details. In addition, we got a first look at gameplay. Here’s everything we know.

Opening Cinematic

Minecraft Live 2022 released the opening cinematic you will see when starting Minecraft Legends. It can be seen below:

When starting Minecraft Legends, you will begin at the Well of Fate. This starting location will grand you three different tools to help you inspire allies and create creatures to help you destroy those challenging piglins. Here are the tools you’ll begin with.

Flame of Creation : Create Spawners for creatures

: Create Spawners for creatures Banner of Courage: Instruct allies to fight or complete tasks

Instruct allies to fight or complete tasks Lute: Play music to attract Allays

World additions

Mojang

New looks into the gameplay and start tools brought an introduction to some of the interactive objects within this unique world.

One such addition is a Bounce Cap. Closely resembling a mushroom cap, you will ride over them and find yourself boosted into the air.

The next is tall reeds called Speed Weed. Running through them will grant you a speed boost for a few seconds.

Mobs being added

One of the major elements revealed for Minecraft Legends are the brand-new mobs. While they haven’t been confirmed for Minecraft itself, we will be seeing some adorable new creatures helping destroy the piglins. These new mobs are:

Grindstone Golems

Plank Golems

The Hosts: Foresight, Knowledge, Action

Badger

When new mods are added we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon.

That’s all we currently know about Minecraft Legends thanks to the Minecraft Live first look. While waiting for the game to come out, check out some of our other handy Minecraft guides:

