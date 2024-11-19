The Minecraft movie’s hideous Zombies should’ve stayed dead

Minecraft fans and movie buffs have finally been given a first look into some of the Minecraft movie’s iconic mobs, and we wish we hadn’t.

The Minecraft movie hasn’t exactly gotten off to the best start. Sure, it’s got some A-list actors in it, but from the moment the first trailer was released, thousands began doubting just how a live-action film based in a pretty unrealistic world filled with blocks would work.

This unease has been made worse by the recent reveals of what the weapons, characters, and world look like, and of course the brand new design of the films Zombies and Skeletons.

A design better left in the grave

Okay, now you’ve also seen the film’s designs for the Zombie, Creeper, and Skeleton. We won’t be mentioning a lot of the aspects that look good, like the trees, food, or Pigmen because the one thing we can’t get out of our minds are the cursed Zombies and Skeletons.

First of all, Minecraft Zombies are meant to be blocky, so it’s understandable to see the film stick to that design. After all, if you’re committing to that style for your landscapes and animals, it makes sense to keep the same design for your mobs.

Though, if that was the case, then why don’t the Pigmen work in the same way (plot twist, we are talking about them)? Sure, they have a slightly blocky head, but it’s hard to deny they look smoother, more rounded, and altogether more reasonable than whatever cursed nightmare the Zombie design is.

The Lurch-looking face shape I can get past, but, as so eloquently put by the community on social media: “The zombie looks too much like someone that’s just wearing a cube zombie mask on its head. It barely looks like it comes from a Minecraft movie.”

What would have been a better design is to remember where the Zombies originally came from. They’re zombified Steves, and in the movie, Steve is a real person, so it stands to reason that the movie zombies should also be real people. Sure they can still have the green skin, light blue top, and blue pants, but we don’t need whatever that was in the trailer.

Live-action should’ve stayed dead

Unfortunately, with every trailer and new design that’s revealed, the Minecraft movie is looking more and more like the Borderlands film: unnecessary, questionable at best, and about as good as you’d expect it to be.

As a Minecraft fan (I don’t want to talk about the hours I’ve put into this game), I’m still hopeful for its release. A new format to enjoy the game on will certainly be a blessing, but looking at the recent Zombie design, both myself and thousands of players are concerned this will be more of a nightmare sprint through the Nether rather than a dreamy adventure through the Cherry Blossoms.