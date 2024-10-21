Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase: Livestream, date & time, more

The Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase promises to give players new details about Capcom’s latest beast-slaying game. Here’s exactly when you can watch the livestream and what to expect.

Following on from the Monster Hunter Wilds TGS demo and preview event, Capcom is giving fans another reason to be excited. The Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase will shed even more light on the upcoming game, which is speculated to include “new details” about the game’s monsters.

Whether you’ve pre-ordered a copy or just want to know more about the showcase, our handy hub has outlined the date and times — as well as covered what you can expect to see.

The Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase takes place on October 23, 2024, at 07:00 am PT / 15:00 BST. These dates and times were confirmed on the official Monster Hunter X account, but we’ll be sure to update this section if anything changes.

Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase livestream

The Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase will be broadcast live on the official Monster Hunter Twitch and YouTube channel. As always, Capcom will upload the video on its official channel, so don’t worry if you miss the stream.

We’ll also be covering all the latest announcements and reveals here.

Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase speculation

Capcom stated that the Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase will run for approximately 10 minutes, where producer Ryozo Tsujimoto will reveal new details about the upcoming title.

Quite what these new details will be remains to be seen, but we could see some footage of new monsters and locales. The previous TGS trailer showed off Yian-Kut-Ku and Congala, two fan-favorite monsters that will be making their return upon Wilds’ release.

We even got to get a good look at the Seikret customization options and how players will be able to switch between weapons and set up base camps. So far, each trailer has showcased something new for Hunters to pick over and Capcom is known for hiding Easter Eggs in their reveal trailers.

Because of this, we expect to see plenty of weapons, armor, and even monster roars that could give us an indication of who will be included in the game’s roster.

We certainly have a big wishlist of wyverns we want to see return in Monster Hunter Wilds, but time will tell whether our Gammoth dreams will come true.

Be sure to join us here live on October 23, 2024, at 07:00 am PT / 15:00 BST, where we’ll be covering all the announcements.

In the meantime, check out every confirmed monster in Monster Hunter Wilds so far and what we know about the game — including the release date, platforms, and trailers.