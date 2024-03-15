Minecraft Breeze Rods: What are they, how to find them & uses

Minecraft has some new resources coming in its 1.21 update – one of which is the Breeze Rod. So, here’s everything you need to know about it from its uses, what it is, and where to find it.

The upcoming update for Minecraft is looking to be jam-packed with content, from new Wolf variants, armor, creatures, enemies, and resources gracing the games in the future. Naturally, players are thrilled and eager to jump into the game’s Snapshots and Betas to try them out before they become a fully fledge feature.

One such feature is the Trial Chambers, which add in a new mob – and a new mob usually comes with new resources. In this case, it’s the Breeze Rods. So, here’s everything you need to know about the Breeze Rods in Minecraft from how to get them to what you can do with them.

What are Minecraft Breeze Rods

Breeze Rods are a brand new item and resource that will be introduced in the upcoming 1.21 update for Minecraft.

While not too much is known about them yet, we do know what they can be used for and how you can get hold of them. However, when more information is released, we’ll update this article, so be sure to check back soon.

How to get Breeze Rods in Minecraft

Mojang

Breeze Rods are a lot like Blaze Rods in the sense of how they drop and how to get them. To get hold of Breeze Rods in Minecraft you’ll need to defeat the new enemy, the Breeze. Which can be found in Trial Chambers.

As the resource is yet to arrive fully in Minecraft, there’s no word on how regular these drops will be – but it’s likely to be the same odds as the Blaze, so 50%.

All Breeze Rod recipes in Minecraft

Currently, as of the current Minecraft Snapshot and Beta, the Breeze Rod is only used in one recipe:

4 Wind Charges

Those Wind Charges can help you create a Mace, along with the Heavy Cores material so it’s definitely a resource to get hold of when you can.

