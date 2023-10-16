Minecraft Breeze: Location, attacks & everything we know

Minecraft Live introduced a variety of new content to look forward to in Minecraft. One new element comes in the form of the intimidating mob, the Breeze. Here’s everything we know about it.

One of the best elements of Minecraft is its mobs. Whether they’re friendly like the upcoming Armadillo, ridable companions like the Camel, or dangerous creatures like the Zombie, it’s hard not to love them all. After all, they bring life into the game and make your Minecraft seed all the more exciting.

Now, a brand new mob will be joining Minecraft thanks to the newly announced Trial Chambers. So, to ensure you’re prepared for your first battle with this new mob, here’s everything we know about the Breeze in Minecraft.

Contents

Where can you find Breeze in Minecraft?

Mojang

Thankfully, you don’t need to worry about stumbling into the Breeze while exploring your Minecraft seed. You’ll find the Breeze in some of the new Trial Chambers in the Minecraft 1.21 update.

These Trial Chambers will house many other mobs, but inside some of its rooms could be the brand-new Breeze. Although, they’ll mostly be inside the Trial Spawners, so you have time to prepare before going into the fight.

Breeze attacks

While we’ve not yet seen all of the Breeze’s attacks, we do know a few techniques they’ll use in battle. One such attack is the AOE wind burst, which can push players away from the mob and activates buttons, trapdoors, and levers around them, so be sure to watch the environment around you as well as the mob in front of you.

Most of the attacks are based on its wind powers and, while the wind burst doesn’t hurt players (unless it’s aimed directly at them) it can cause some chaos.

Do we know when Breeze will be coming to Minecraft?

Unfortunately no, we don’t know when the Breeze mob will be coming to Minecraft fully, aside from the fact that we know it’ll be during the 1.21 update.

Nevertheless, if you want to get the chance to fight this mob early, it was revealed during Minecraft Live that the Trial Chambers and therefore the Breeze will be coming to Minecraft snapshots and previews in the coming weeks.

There you have it, that’s everything we know about the Breeze mob in Minecraft’s 1.21 update. While waiting to encounter it in the Trial Chambers, take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft guides and content:

