How to craft a Mace in Minecraft

Mojang has recently announced that some new additions to Minecraft are available in the most recent Snapshot & Beta preview including the Mace. Here’s everything you need to know about the tool including how to craft it and what it does in the game.

Minecraft is one of the most beloved games on the market with its endless creativity and vibrant sandbox world having kept old and new fans alike coming back to the game for years now. From creating your dream house, to finding animal companions, and defeating enemies with powerful weapon enchantments there’s a huge amount to do in the game.

New content is regularly being added to Minecraft, and one of the latest additions that Mojang is making available in the current Snapshot & Beta is the Mace. This is an item that has a variety of uses and should serve any players who craft it well on their journey.

So, here’s everything you need to know about Mace in Minecraft, including how to craft it and what it does in the game.

Mojang You can use a Mace to attack enemies in Minecraft.

What is Mace in Minecraft & what does it do?

A Mace is a brand new tool that’s currently available to use in Snapshot & Beta preview testing for Minecraft. It resembles a big hammer and can be used to attack enemies as well as negate fall damage.

If you use the Mace’s smash attack when falling you’ll create a knockback effect and the longer you fall the harder the hit will be on enemies. Fall damage will only be negated if you successfully land the hit however so you’ll have to be mindful of this when planning to use the smash attack. Any other enemies near the one you strike will be knocked back by the Mace’s force.

You can also combine the Mace’s attack with a Wind Charge to launch into the air and use even more powerful smashes.

How to craft Mace in Minecraft

You can craft a Mace in Minecraft by combining the new Breeze Rod and Heavy Core items.

Breeze Rods can be crafted by combining 4 Wind Chargers, and Heavy Cores can be found in The Vault. If your Mace starts to lose durability, it can be repaired at any anvil by using Breeze Rods.

