What are Heavy Cores in Minecraft? Use & theories explained

Heavy Cores are a brand new addition to the Minecraft Snapshot & Beta. Here’s everything we know about this block including its current purpose and some fan theories for what it may be used for in the future.

Minecraft is one of the most beloved sandbox games of all time with new and returning fans alike logging into Mojang’s vibrant world every day. From endless building options such as creating your dream house to taming adorable animals, and fighting off hostile enemies with powerful weapons, there’s a huge amount to do in the game.

Mojang has added some new content in the most recent Snapshot & beta, including the Mace, Breeze Rods, and Heavy Cores. While Heavy Cores do have a set purpose, fans are speculating that this mysterious new block could be used for more in the future.

So, here’s everything we know about Heavy Cores in Minecraft so far, including where to find them and what they’re for.

Mojang / u/Pie_Not_Lie Heavy Cores are a brand new block in Minecraft.

What are Heavy Cores & how to find them in Minecraft

Heavy Cores are new stackable blocks that can be found in Trial Chambers. They have a 2.2% chance to be rewarded to players when they use a trial key on a Vault.

The blocks can be combined with Breeze Rods to create a Mace in the game, which is a powerful weapon you can use to defeat enemies and negate fall damage from great heights.

Heavy Cores theories explained

Though the Heavy Cores have a clear purpose in crafting Mace in Minecraft, due to its official Snapshot description as a “mysterious, dense block”, players are theorizing that there may be more to the block than meets the eye.

One fan noted the odd elements of the block before wondering what it meant, commenting on the fact it can be placed down and takes a long time to break.

Some players are also theorizing that Heavy Cores could be directly connected to a portal located in the cave overworld biome, the Deep Dark. One player stated “It seems to fit perfectly into the square on top of the reinforced deepslate block that makes up the big portal in the deep dark” and another remarked, “Heavy Core + Deep Dark Portal = Aether With the wind charges and Mace having the fall damage attack, it seems prime to make a jump to an airy dimension.”

Some players have also noticed that Heavy Cores seem to be missing something and there’s room for something to be placed inside the Cores.

Whether there turns out to be a deeper purpose behind Heavy Cores, or they’re simply meant to be decorative blocks for builds is yet to be seen but we’ll be sure to update this page as soon as official information about the mysterious new block is revealed by Mojang.

