15 best Minecraft toys for Black Friday 2022: Lego, Creeper Plush & more

With hundreds of toys in the franchise, finding the best Minecraft toys for kids or adults can be tough, especially during Black Friday. We’ve got some of the best options to make your search a little easier.

Minecraft has millions of players and it only seems to be rising in popularity thanks to recent updates and new game announcements. However, sometimes simply playing the game and experiencing the joys of creativity isn’t enough, but finding the best Minecraft toys for kids or adults can be a struggle.

After all, there are so many on the market, and filtering through great gifts can be frustrating. Luckily, we’ve compiled some of the best Minecraft toys out there for any Minecraft lover to enjoy, collect, or build as well as some of the best Black Friday deals out there.

Contents

Best Black Friday Minecraft toy deals

Steve Night Light

Amazon / Mojang Light up the night for less with this Steve lamp.

Steve is the classic face of Minecraft and is a favorite among Minecraft players. So why not cash in on some Black Friday savings to purchase a brand new Steve lamp to help keep those creepers and skeletons away? This has a great discount and would make a wonderful gift for any Minecraft fan needing a new light for their room.

Minecraft Switch Game Card Case

Amazon / Mojang Store your Switch games with style by using this Creeper case.

Typically, most Minecraft fans are avid gamers and enjoy exploring other titles like Minecraft Dungeons or Stardew Valley. This is why buying them a Minecraft-style game case is a fantastic way to capitalize on the Black Friday deals. Any Minecraft and Nintendo Switch fan will love this Minecraft gift.

Minecraft Nerf Sabrewing Bow

Amazon / Mojang Take down the enemy in real life with this Minecraft nerf bow.

Boasting an impressive discount for Black Friday, this is a fantastic Minecraft gift for a kid, or an adult who loves a Nerf fight. It combines the legendary Minecraft Bow with a mororised blaster, meaning you can take down the enemy using a painless but extremely fun foam dart.

Minecraft Secretlab Gaming Chair

Secretlab / Mojang Play Minecraft in style with the Secretlab Titan Evo Minecraft gaming chair.

When it comes to getting some great discounts on Minecraft toys over Black Friday, the more expensive you go the bigger the deals. This is entirely the case for Secretlab’s Titan Evo Minecraft gaming chair. Buying this highly-rated chair will grant you a saving of over $130.

Enderman Figure

Mojang A perfect gift for a collector.

Endermen are the type of mob to stay completely out of your way, unless you look at them funny, then you’re in trouble. Luckily, if you have this Enderman Figure, that shouldn’t happen.

The Enderman Figure is perfect for either budding or experienced collectors. It’s small enough to sit well on a shelf and looks almost exactly like it does in the game. Perfect for any Minecraft fan.

Baby Minecraft Animals

Mojang / Amazon Create a farm with these adorable baby animals.

These baby Minecraft animals are a great Minecraft toy for kids and adults, mainly because they’re just so adorable. They come in packs of three, sporting baby cows, sheep, and pigs which can all be turned into adults if you want to.

Any Minecraft toy fan will love collecting or playing with this adorable baby animals toy which makes them ideal for anyone who instantly goes into Minecraft and starts making a farm.

Minecraft Transforming Pickaxe

Mojang / Amazon Two in one for this Minecraft toy.

For the players who get straight into Minecraft and start exploring caves, particularly in the new Caves update, this is the toy for you. It’s a great Minecraft toy for kids and even better for those who want both a sword and a pickaxe.

The Minecraft Transforming Pickaxe transforms easily and effectively into both a pickaxe and a sword meaning you can act out your mining dreams with ease.

The Llama Village Lego Set

Lego / Mojang A Lego and Minecraft fan’s dream.

While perhaps on the more expensive side of Minecraft gifts, the Llama Village Lego Set is perfect for the creative player, and the one’s looking to display something from their favorite game.

It’s bright, colorful, and comes with some adorable minifigures for you to act out the game in your own home. No matter who this Minecraft toy is for, they will adore it.

The Nether Bastion Lego Set

Lego / Mojang Survive the nether with this Lego set.

The Nether Bastion Lego Set is the cheaper Minecraft Lego toy you can purchase. It brings the updated Nether style to life and allows Steve to bounce on Magma cubes while avoiding any TNT or other dangers from the mobs around him.

It’s ideal for creative Minecraft players and makes a perfect gift for budding builders or Lego lovers.

Minecraft Creeper Light

Find me a gift / Mojang Light up the night with a Creeper head.

In Minecraft, few things are worse than hearing the sizzle of a Creeper behind you. Watching as their body expands, just knowing you only have a few hearts and are definitely not going to make it.

Luckily, although this Minecraft Creeper head lights up, it doesn’t sizzle and it definitely doesn’t explode. That being said, it definitely looks cool and can serve as a reading light or a night light for younger Minecraft fans.

Creeper Plush

Mojang The only time you can hug Creepers is when they’re in plush form.

This is another Minecraft toy that’s ideal for collectors or just someone who loves the chaos of a Creeper. It’s one of the only Creepers we would recommend hugging since it’s super soft and definitely won’t blow up on you.

The Minecraft Creeper Plush is small, soft, and so cuddly, making it ideal for younger fans or for collectors of Minecraft plush toys.

Minecraft: The End hardcover book

Mojang Delve into the lore of Minecraft with this book.

One of the best aspects of Minecraft is the fact that you can fully immerse yourself in the game. Despite it having a story, you feel part of the world and feel like you are making it your own.

If you love being immersed in Minecraft why not try following someone else’s story that’s set within this already wonderful lore? Minecraft: The End is a fantastic book and has an age range of 8 – 12 years old.

Minecraft Smart Watch

Mojang Tell the time, take photos, and express your love for Minecraft with this Smart Watch.

Tell the time and express your passions with the Minecraft Accutime Kids Smart Watch.

This watch is a great Minecraft toy for kids and introduces the time, their passions, and plenty of other elements that most Smart Watches come with. You can take photos, set alarms, use a calculator, play games, and count your steps with this great Minecraft toy.

Minecraft Builders & Biomes Strategy Board Game

Mojang Play Minecraft in real life with Builders & Biomes Strategy Board Game.

The Builders & Biomes Strategy Board Game is a perfect Minecraft toy for kids, adults, or anyone who loves board games as a whole.

It involves strategy, teamwork, and a great knowledge of the game itself, which makes it an ideal present for any Minecraft fan.

Minecraft Baby Fox Light

Mojang This Minecraft Baby Fox Light is adorable when it’s both on and off.

If you’re looking for an adorable desk light, night light, or just something to light up your room, the Minecraft Baby Fox Light is the perfect gift for children, adults, or yourself.

It’s an adorable light-up sleeping fox that will fit perfectly in any location you require, lighting up to provide a warm glow over whatever you need.

That’s all the best Minecraft toys of 2022 and there’s something there for everyone. Why not check out our Minecraft hub for more news and guides.

