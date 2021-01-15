 How to make concrete in Minecraft – Recipe guide - Dexerto
Logo
Minecraft

How to make concrete in Minecraft – Recipe guide

Published: 15/Jan/2021 14:39 Updated: 15/Jan/2021 14:40

by James Busby
Minecraft concrete
Mojang

Share

Particular blocks in Minecraft can make your next big project truly shine. If you’re wondering how to make concrete in Minecraft, or more generally about its recipe, we’ve got you covered. 

Unlike most blocks in the game, Minecraft’s concrete features a whopping 16 dye color options. As long as you have the required dyes, you’ll be able to customize your buildings with any color you want. Not only does concrete give the player numerous color customization options, it is also fairly durable. 

While it won’t beat the toughness of any brick-made structures, it is a decent step up from stone blocks. Whether you’re looking to add a little color to your next building project or just want something easy to build, then Minecraft concrete will do just that.

How to make concrete powder in Minecraft

Minecraft concrete
Mojang / MCBasic
Creating concrete powder is a simple process in Minecraft.

In order to make concrete in Minecraft, you’ll first need to obtain the appropriate materials.

Minecraft concrete recipe

Fortunately, these are incredibly easy to acquire and can be found at the start of every new world. Here’s what you need:

  • Four pieces of sand.
  • Four pieces of gravel.
  • One dye.

Once you’ve gathered those materials, place them in the order shown in the picture above. If done correctly, you should now have eight pieces of concrete powder in your inventory. 

How to make concrete in Minecraft

White concrete Minecraft
Mojang / MCBasic
You’ll need to find some water to make concrete.

As soon as you’ve acquired some concrete powder, it’s time to turn it into concrete. To do this, simply find a natural body of water on the map and submerge the blocks. 

It’s important to note that water can not be sourced from rain, bottles, or cauldrons. In fact, water taken from these sources will have no effect on concrete powder. As a result, it’s often best to find a nearby river or ocean you can place the blocks into. 

Now that you know how to make concrete powder and concrete in Minecraft, you’ll be able to add even more color to your next big build. Make sure you follow us here on Dexerto for more Minecraft news and updates. 

FIFA

FIFA 21 Stadiums quiz: Can you name these famous grounds?

Published: 15/Jan/2021 13:41 Updated: 15/Jan/2021 14:08

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 stadium wanda metropolitano
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21

Veteran FIFA players have played on the biggest and smallest stages around the world for years – but how many on the FIFA 21 stadiums list do you actually know the name of? 

EA SPORTS always shake up the pool of playable grounds, adding a number of new official licenses to their portfolio from time to time. Some years we do lose some iconic stadiums, however, with the likes of Barcelona’s Nou Camp and Juventus’ Allianz Arena leaving the action in recent times.

Whether you’re playing Pro Clubs, Career Mode, or Ultimate Team though – having a great stadium is always a big part of the experience. The loud crowds, the size of the pitch, and sometimes to our horror the shadows created in different weather conditions can have an impact on how enjoyable it is to play.

FIFA 21 Stadiums quiz

If you’re confident that you know your stuff, we have a challenge for you. Let’s see how well you perform in our ultimate FIFA 21 Stadium quiz.

All you have to do is tell us the name of each stadium we’ve picked out to be named a champion.

FIFA 21 Stadiums list

FIFA 21 FUT Champions arena
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 players will be playing all of their games at the new FUT Champions Arena.

If you’re wondering about the full stadium list, look no further.

EA SPORTS previously confirmed that there would be a whole host of fresh arenas added, including the likes of Providence Park and Benteler-Arena – but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

PREMIER LEAGUE

  • Anfield
  • Bramall Lane
  • Craven Cottage
  • Emirates Stadium
  • Etihad Stadium
  • Goodison Park
  • King Power Stadium
  • London Stadium
  • Molineux Stadium
  • Old Trafford
  • Selhurst Park
  • St. James’ Park
  • St. Mary’s Stadium
  • Stamford Bridge
  • The Amex Stadium
  • The Hawthorns
  • Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • Turf Moor
  • Villa Park

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE

  • Cardiff City Stadium
  • Carrow Road
  • Fratton Park
  • KCOM Stadium
  • Kirklees Stadium
  • Kiyan Prince Foundation
  • Liberty Stadium
  • Riverside Stadium
  • Stadium of Light
  • Stoke City FC Stadium
  • Vicarage Road
  • Vitality Stadium

LIGUE 1 UBER EATS

  • Groupama Stadium
  • Orange Vélodrome
  • Parc des Princes

SERIE A TIM

  • San Siro
san siro fifa 21
EA SPORTS
The San Siro is the only Serie A stadium to feature in FIFA 21, with EA penning a new official club deal with both Milan clubs.

EREDIVISIE

  • Johan Cruijff ArenA

LA LIGA SANTANDER

  • Coliseum Alfonso Pérez
  • El Alcoraz
  • Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos
  • Estadio Benito Villamarín
  • Estadio Ciutat de València
  • Estadio de la Cerámica
  • Estadio de Mendizorroza
  • Estadio José Zorrilla
  • Estadio Mestalla
  • Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes
  • Estadio San Mamés
  • Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
  • Municipal de Ipurua
  • Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán
  • Reale Arena
  • Wanda Metropolitano

LA LIGA SMARTBANK

  • Estadio de Gran Canaria
  • Estadio de Montilivi
  • Estadio de Vallecas
  • Estadio La Rosaleda
  • Municipal de Butarque
  • RCDE Stadium
  • Visit Mallorca Estadi

LIGA PROFESIONAL DE FÚTBOL

  • Libertadores de América
  • Estadio Presidente Perón

BUNDESLIGA

  • BayArena
  • BORUSSIA-PARK
  • Deutsche Bank Park
  • Mercedes-Benz Arena
  • Olympiastadion
  • Opel Arena
  • PreZero Arena
  • Red Bull Arena (Leipzig)
  • RheinEnergieStadion
  • Signal Iduna Park
  • Stadion An der Alten Försterei
  • VELTINS-Arena
  • Volkswagen Arena
  • wohninvest Weserstadion
  • WWK Arena

BUNDESLIGA 2

  • Benteler-Arena
  • Düsseldorf-Arena
  • HDI-Arena
  • Max-Morlock-Stadion
  • Volksparkstadion

MLS

  • BC Place
  • CenturyLink Field
  • Dignity Health Sports Park
  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Providence Park
  • Red Bull Arena (New Jersey)

LIGA BBVA MX

  • Estadio Azteca

MBS PRO LEAGUE

  • King Abdullah Sports City
  • King Fahd Stadium

MEIJI YASUDA J1

  • Panasonic Stadium Suita

INTERNATIONAL & REST OF THE WORLD

  • Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı
  • Wembley Stadium
  • Donbass Arena
  • Otkritie Arena

GENERIC

  • Al Jayeed Stadium
  • Aloha Park
  • Arena del Centenario
  • Arena D’Oro
  • Court Lane
  • Crown Lane
  • Eastpoint Arena
  • El Grandioso
  • El Libertador
  • Estadio de las Artes
  • Estadio El Medio
  • Estadio Presidente G.Lopes
  • Euro Park
  • FeWC Stadium (only on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One)
  • Forest Park Stadium
  • FUT Stadium (only on PC, Playstation®4 and Xbox One in FUT ONLY)
  • Ivy Lane
  • Molton Road
  • O Dromo
  • Sanderson Park
  • Stade Municipal
  • Stadio Classico
  • Stadion 23. Maj
  • Stadion Europa
  • Stadion Hanguk
  • Stadion Neder
  • Stadion Olympik
  • Town Park
  • Union Park Stadium
  • Waldstadion

So, that was our quiz and the full list of FIFA 21 stadiums. What score did you achieve in the quiz? Send us your results screen on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK, and we’ll interact with a few of the best – or worst!