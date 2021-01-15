How to make concrete in Minecraft – Recipe guide - Dexerto

Particular blocks in Minecraft can make your next big project truly shine. If you’re wondering how to make concrete in Minecraft, or more generally about its recipe, we’ve got you covered.

Unlike most blocks in the game, Minecraft’s concrete features a whopping 16 dye color options. As long as you have the required dyes, you’ll be able to customize your buildings with any color you want. Not only does concrete give the player numerous color customization options, it is also fairly durable.

While it won’t beat the toughness of any brick-made structures, it is a decent step up from stone blocks. Whether you’re looking to add a little color to your next building project or just want something easy to build, then Minecraft concrete will do just that.

How to make concrete powder in Minecraft

In order to make concrete in Minecraft, you’ll first need to obtain the appropriate materials.

Minecraft concrete recipe

Fortunately, these are incredibly easy to acquire and can be found at the start of every new world. Here’s what you need:

Four pieces of sand.

Four pieces of gravel.

One dye.

Once you’ve gathered those materials, place them in the order shown in the picture above. If done correctly, you should now have eight pieces of concrete powder in your inventory.

How to make concrete in Minecraft

As soon as you’ve acquired some concrete powder, it’s time to turn it into concrete. To do this, simply find a natural body of water on the map and submerge the blocks.

It’s important to note that water can not be sourced from rain, bottles, or cauldrons. In fact, water taken from these sources will have no effect on concrete powder. As a result, it’s often best to find a nearby river or ocean you can place the blocks into.

Now that you know how to make concrete powder and concrete in Minecraft, you’ll be able to add even more color to your next big build. Make sure you follow us here on Dexerto for more Minecraft news and updates.