Best Lego sets 2022: The Disney Castle, Darth Vader, NES & more

Lego has thousands of unique sets and creations that are perfect for gamers, movie buffs, and any other passions. However, searching through them to find the best Lego set of 2022 can be exhausting, so here are the best sets of 2022.

One of the best things about Lego is how free you are to create whatever you want. Using a few bricks and a strong imagination, you can build anything you desire. But sometimes, you don’t want to worry about sourcing the perfect brick or thinking up a way to build your favorite movie scene or character.

This is where Lego sets come in. They’re a great way to display your passions and allow for the same creativity that inspired Lego in the first place. They also make great gifts. We’ve compiled some of the best Lego sets in 2022 so you don’t have to dig through the thousands of them.

The Disney Castle

Lego / Amazon An ideal gift for any Disney lover.

Embrace your love for Disney Dreamlight Valley or great Disney films with an official Disney Castle Lego set.

The set comes with five minifigures featuring recognizable Disney characters, each in their classic outfits. It’s worth mentioning that this Lego set has just over 4,000 pieces, making the Disney Castle one of the best Lego sets for adults or older children.

You can buy the Disney Castle Lego set here.

The Daily Bugle

Lego / Amazon A great Lego set for any Spider-man fan.

Any superhero fan will be spoilt for choice when it comes to finding great lego sets for adults or children. However, the many choices make it particularly challenging to find the perfect set. Luckily, any fans of Spiderman will adore building and displaying the legendary Daily Bugle.

This Lego set also contains multiple villains, superheroes and so many unique elements. You get Spider-Man, Venom, Miles Morales, and even Spider-Ham with this fantastic Spiderman Lego set.

You can buy The Daily Bugle Lego set here.

Botanical Collection: Bonsai Tree

Lego / Amazon Embrace your Zen with this interchangeable Bonsai Tree Lego set.

While perhaps not the most complicated build in the world, the Bonsai Tree Lego set is a great affordable Lego set for a Christmas, Halloween, or Birthday gift.

Despite its price, the Lego Bonsai Tree is a stunning set that can be changed between rich green leaves or beautiful pink blossoms.

You can buy the Lego Bonsait tree set here.

Marvel: I am Groot

Lego / Amazon Bring the adorable Groot to life with this Marvel Lego set.

Plenty of Lego sets are there to be built and displayed, which isn’t the best for younger children. Luckily, Marvel and Lego have created a perfect building toy for young kids in the form of the new Marvel I Am Groot Lego set.

This adorable Lego set is perfect for Marvel fans of any age and comes with movable parts, allowing you to build him up and put him in whatever pose you want.

You can buy the Marvel: I am Groot Lego set here.

Hogwarts Castle

Lego / Amazon Live out your Harry Potter dreams in the Hogwarts Lego set.

Embrace your love for Harry Potter with this beautiful Hogwarts Castle complete with over 6,000 pieces, over 30 figures, and multiple recognizable landscapes.

The Hogwarts Castle Lego Set is perfect for any Harry Potter fan no matter their age. It’s a larger set but one that undeniably looks beautiful and makes a perfect present for Halloween or any other occasion. The Hogwarts Castle is one of the best Harry Potter sets you can buy.

You can buy the Hogwarts Castle Lego set here.

Nintendo Entertainment System

Lego / Amazon Go vintage with the NES Lego set.

One of the best gaming Lego sets is undeniably the Nintendo Entertainment System. It’s ideal for any adults who grew up on the legendary NES or just gamers who need a little nostalgia.

The NES Lego set comes with the classic controller, game console, and even a TV that is handle-operated and can move Mario through the world.

You can buy the Nintendo Entertainment System Lego set here.

Horizon: Tallneck

Lego / Amazon Embrace the machine with Horizons Tallneck.

The Horizon: Tallneck is one of the newer releases and is extremely popular among gaming fans. This is one of the best gaming Lego sets to buy for both adults and children.

It’s a complicated build but looks amazing when completed and even comes with an adorable Aloy figure and the classic Watcher, which only serves to show how tall the Tallneck really is. It’s also not as expensive as some of the larger sets, making it an affordable Lego set.

You can buy the Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck Lego set here.

Back to the Future Time Machine

Lego / Amazon Build the famous time machine in three different ways.

Any fan of Back to the Future will adore this Lego set. It features the Back to the Future Time Machine from all three movies. Essentially, you can create this famous car to resemble each movie, allowing fans to display the Time Machine exactly how they want.

It’s one of the more affordable Lego sets and isn’t too complicated to build, making it an ideal gift for children or adults.

You can buy the Back to The Future Time Machine Lego set here.

Colosseum

Lego / Amazon Embrace History or Assassin’s Creed with one of the largest Lego sets ever.

While perhaps not too directly linked to a specific game or film, the Colosseum is a beautiful Lego set that’s perfect for any history buff, or Assassin’s Creed fan.

If you want to get hold of an impressively large set then the Colosseum is perfect. It’s larger than the Millenium Falcon and is much cheaper too.

The Colosseum is a beautiful lego set that would make a perfect gift.

You can buy the Colosseum Lego set here.

Darth Vader Helmet

Lego / Amazon Use the force to build this dark Darth Vader Helmet Lego set.

There are many fantastic Star Wars Lego sets, from the Millenium Falcon to the AT-AT. But one of the best Star Wars Lego sets out there is the Darth Vader Hemet.

It’s affordable, stylish, and comes with a beautiful stand to display it on. Ultimately, the iconic Darth Vader Helmet is a fantastic Lego gift to get any Star Wars fan, especially since this set works for both children and adults.

You can buy the Darth Vader Helmet Lego Castle set here.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.