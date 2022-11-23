15 best Fortnite toys for Black Friday 2022: Funko Pops, Figures, Plushies & more

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

Fortnite has taken the world by storm and continues to be one of the most popular video games on the market. So finding some great Fortnite toys for a passionate Fortnite fan can be rather overwhelming with there being so many out there.

With so many players flocking to Fortnite regularly, it’s not surprising to see gamers looking for a bit of Fortnite merch or asking friends and family for a similar gift. While that makes the gift-givers lives a little easier, it does mean they have to sort through the thousands of available Fortnite toys.

Thankfully, there are a few items out there that will be perfect for a Fortnite fan, adult, or child. We’ve compiled some of the best Fortnite toys out there to make that search a little easier. Here are some of the best Fortnite toys on the market.

Contents

Best Black Friday Fortnite toy deals

Minty Legends Pack

Epic Games Upgrade your gameplay for less with the Fortnite Minty Legends pack.

Since Fortnite is a free-to-play game, it’s expected that you’ll need to buy certain skins or packs occasionally. Capitalizing on the Black Friday deals to help buy some of these packs is a fantastic way to save some money and get the desired skins. The Minty Legends pack is a great way to gift a Fortnite fan with some V-Bucks, a new outfit, and skins for their favorite character and their pickaxe.

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War Book

Epic Games Delve into the mythical world of Fortnite and Marvel in this gripping comic.

While playing Fortnite is typically a fan’s favorite thing to do, the story behind the game and its characters doesn’t need to stop when the screen turns off. For those who like to find themselves engrossed in a book, the Fortnite X Marvel book is a fantastic decision. It’s a gripping comic filled with famous faces from Marvel and Fortnite.

Nerf Dart Blaster

Epic Games Win the Battle Royale both in-game and out of it with this Nerf Dart Blaster.

Nerf and Fortnite coming together to create a new toy is nothing new but the deal on the Fortnite Nerf Dart Blaster makes it hard to ignore, especially if your resident Fortnite fan loves a little fast-paced but safe battle with their friends.

Fortnite: The Ultimate Locker Visual Encyclopedia

Epic Games Travel through the seasons with the Fortnite Ultimate Locker Visual Encyclopedia.

If the Marvel x Fortnite comic doesn’t quite fit the bill for the Fortnite fan, then the fantastically discounted Ultimate Locker Visual Encyclopedia is another fantastic choice. It’s filled with skins, and designs, and contains all the additions placed into Fortnite from season one. It’s essentially the history of Fortnite through visual artwork.

Secretlab Titan Evo Battle Bus Gaming Chair

Epic Games Play in style with the Secretlab Titan Evo Battle Bus Gaming Chair,

While it’s definitely a pricier Black Friday purchase, it does come with over $240 worth of savings and is arguably one of the best gaming chairs in the market when we reviewed the Titan Evo. It’s comfortable, and beautiful, and will help any Fortnite gamer be at the top of their match no matter what.

Fortnite Funko Pops

Amazon / Epic Display your favorite Fortnite characters with these Funko Pops.

Perfect for a collector or a fan of the Funko Pop style or Fortnite in general. These toys come in plenty of different designs ranging from Midas to the classic Loot Llama Pop that everyone adores. This allows you to find the perfect design for your Fortnite fan.

They’re also not too expensive, making them a perfect Fortnite toy for children or adults. Due to their size, they can be easily stored or displayed too.

Fortnite Squad Mode figure pack

Amazon / Epic Play as your favorite characters with this Fortnite toy.

While perhaps going further down the pricier side of Fortnite toys, the Fortnite Squad Mode figure pack is perfect for a Fortnite fan who likes to play the game wherever they go.

It has four action figures along with weapons and building materials. All this combines to make a fantastic experience for anyone wanting to take the game out of the screen and into the home.

Fortnite Nerf Blaster

Amazon / Epic Enjoy blasting unsuspecting enemies with the Nerf Blaster.

Buying someone a Nerf gun comes with a certain acceptance that you’re probably going to get a few foam bullets to the torso. However, it’s usually worth it to see the joy on their face, especially when it’s Fortnite-themed.

With a Fortnite Nerf Blaster, you can live your Battle Royale dreams and battle your friends in an intense blasting battle. It’s ideal for the trigger-happy Fortnite fan.

Fortnite figures

Ebay / Epic Choose between tons of fantastic Fortnite figures.

Similar to the Fortnite Funko Pops, there are a plethora of different Fortnite figures to choose from and each is good for either children or adults.

They are relatively small, allow for a good element of personalization, and look great sitting on a shelf while waiting to be played with. One of the figures that stand out is the legendary Agent Peely figure and his secret-filled room.

Battle Bus

Amazon / Epic Fly into the battle with style through this toy.

It’s all well and good having awesome Fortnite figures but they can’t get into the battle without the legendary Battle Bus.

Complete with two figures, lights, and sounds, this Fortnite Battle Bus Toy is perfect for anyone who wants to relive the joys of the game while away from the screen.

Fortnite Loot Llama Pinata

Amazon / Epic Bring the Fortnite party to life with this Pinata.

With Fortnite birthday parties becoming all the more popular, it becomes even harder to find good decorations or themed party games. This is where the Fortnite Loot Llama Pinata comes in.

It’s the ideal combination of looks and fun and will get any Fortnite fan raring to hit it. It’s a subtle addition but one that will provide plenty of fun.

Fortnite Monopoly

Amazon / Epic Bring the game to the table with Fortnite Monopoly.

Trying to get a gamer off their favorite game can be a real challenge. However, coaxing them off with the promise of being able to play a different game from their loved franchise will make life a little easier.

With Fortnite Monopoly, you get to bring them into a family game while still acknowledging what they love. It’s complete with recognizable locations and all the rules of Monopoly most remember.

Boogie Bomb Plushie

Ebay / Epic Resist dancing with this Boogie Bomb Plushie.

It’s not usually recommended to hug any bombs or grenades, but when they’re in Plushie form and are this soft then it’s hard to avoid. At least if this bomb did end up going off then all you’d end up doing is dancing uncontrollably for a while.

Ultimately, the Boogie Bomb Plushie is a classic addition to anyone’s growing Fortnite collection and makes a great Fortnite toy to interact with and use as a comfy pillow.

Loot Llama Plush

Amazon / Epic The Loot Llama Plush is cute and cuddly but won’t grant you any extra loot, unfortunately.

The Loot Llama Pinata is a fantastic toy for Fortnite lovers but doesn’t usually last past a birthday party. This is why the Loot Llama Plush is a fantastic alternative for Fortnite fans, especially if one of their favorite elements is this adorable Llama.

It’s soft, colorful, and extremely affordable, making it an ideal gift for a kid, adult, or for yourself, no matter the occasion.

Fortnite Baller (RC) Vehicle

Amazon / Epic Roll around the map with this remote control Baller.

Roll around in style with this Remote Control Fortnite Baller Vehicle. This fantastic Fortnite toy takes the game to a new level and allows the fan to cruise through the storm in a save but extremely fun RC bubble.

It’s extremely affordable and is one of the more unique toys that will set any Fortnite fan, kid, or adult, apart from the rest of their collector friends.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.