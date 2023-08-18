Madden 24 Season 1 Competitive Pass: Progression, rewards & more
Season 1 of Madden 24 Competitive Pass brings two new Exclusive cards, ones that can be obtained by completing objectives in MUT’s competitive game modes.
EA Sports dropped Season 1 Competitive Pass of Madden 24 on August 18, the same day the title went live worldwide.
Competitive Pass is different this year, as it will last through all of the Season and yield two major exclusive player cards. For this season, the reward players are Falcons CB A.J. Terrell Jr. and Steelers WR George Pickens.
Here’s a look at how Season 1 of Competitive Pass shakes out.
Madden 24 Season 1 Competitive Pass rewards
These are the rewards for the Season 1 Competitive Pass in Madden 24.
|Level
|Reward
|XP Requirement
|2
|5,000 Coins
|11
|3
|Midfield Pack
|43
|4
|10,000 Coins
|85
|5
|Redzone Pack
|138
|6
|25,000 Season XP
|191
|7
|Midfield Pack
|244
|8
|10,000 Coins
|297
|9
|Redzone Pack
|350
|10
|Uncommon Strategy Item
|403
|11
|84 OVR BND Headliners Hero Fantasy Pack
|456
|12
|10,000 Coins and 25,000 Season XP
|509
|13
|Redzone Pack
|562
|14
|15,000 Coins
|615
|15
|Midfield Pack
|679
|16
|Redzone Pack
|743
|17
|50,000 Season XP
|807
|18
|25,000 Coins
|871
|19
|Midfield Pack
|935
|20
|25,000 Coins
|999
|21
|50,000 Season XP and Touchdown Pack
|1,063
|22
|86 OVR Exclusive A.J. Terrell Jr.
|1,127
|23
|Redzone Pack
|1,191
|24
|25,000 Coins
|1,255
|25
|Touchdown Pack
|1,319
|26
|25,000 Coins
|1,383
|27
|87 OVR Legends Player
|1,447
|28
|25,000 Coins
|1,511
|29
|Midfield Pack
|1,575
|30
|25,000 Coins
|1,639
|31
|Redzone Pack
|1,703
|32
|25,000 Coins
|1,767
|33
|Midfield Pack
|1,831
|34
|25,000 Season XP and 10,000 Coins
|1,895
|35
|Redzone Pack
|1,959
|36
|Uncommon Strategy Item
|2,023
|37
|87 OVR BDN Headliners Champion Fantasy Pack
|2,087
|38
|25,000 Season XP and 10,000 Coins
|2,151
|39
|Redzone Pack
|2,215
|40
|25,000 Coins
|2,279
|41
|Midfield Pack
|2,343
|42
|Redzone Pack
|2,407
|43
|50,000 Season XP
|2,471
|44
|25,000 Coins
|2,535
|45
|Midfield Pack
|2,599
|46
|25,000 Coins
|2,663
|47
|50,000 Season XP and Touchdown Pack
|2,727
|48
|89 OVR Exclusive George Pickens
|2,791
|49
|Redzone Pack
|2,855
|50
|50,000 Coins
|2,939
|51
|Touchdown Pack
|3,023
|52
|50,000 Coins
|3,107
|53
|87 OVR Legends Player
|3,191
The two major rewards are the 86 OVR A.J. Terrell Jr. and the 89 OVR George Pickens.
A.J. Terrell Jr.
George Pickens
Both are exclusive to the Competitive Field Pass reward path.
How to make progress in Madden 24 Competitive Pass
The title of the Competitive Pass gives it away, but Madden 24 players can make progress by completing games, winning matches, and accumulating stats within MUT’s three competitive modes: Solo Battles, Head-to-Head (H2H) Ranked Seasons, and MUT Champions.
The latter two are online modes, with MUT Champions being the most competitive of the two. Solo Battles are single-player matchups, and players can move up the online leaderboard with wins and strong performances.
In the Competitive Field Pass, there are both Daily Objectives and Weekly ones that reset for MUT Champions, Solo Battles, and H2H Seasons. These yield XP and can be located in the ‘Objectives’ tab of the Competitive Pass. Go to ‘Live Events’ in the Main Menu, then press LT/L2 to pull down the list.
Additionally, there are special Milestone Objectives. Here’s a look at those.
- Score 250+ points in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (10 XP points in total)
- Score 75+ points in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (3 XP points)
- Score 150+ points in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (3 XP points)
- Score 250+ points in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (4 XP points)
- Score 40+ Touchdowns in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (12 XP points in total)
- Score 10+ Touchdowns in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (3 XP points)
- Score 20+ Touchdowns in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (3 XP points)
- Score 40+ Touchdowns in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (6 XP points)
- Record 250+ Team Tackles in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (15 XP points in total)
- Record 75+ Team Tackles in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (5 XP points)
- Record 150+ Team Tackles in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (5 XP points)
- Record 250+ Team Tackles in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (5 XP points)
- Pass for 5,000+ Yards in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (20 XP points in total)
- Pass for 1,500+ Yards in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (6 XP points)
- Pass for 3,000+ Yards in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (6 XP points)
- Pass for 5,000+ Yards in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (8 XP points)
- Rush for 2,500+ Yards in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (23 XP points in total)
- Rush for 750+ Yards in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or Seasons Games (7 XP points)
- Rush for 1,500+ Yards in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or Seasons Games (7 XP points)
- Rush for 2,500+ Yards in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or Seasons Games (9 XP points)
- Kick 30+ Field Goals in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (26 XP points in total)
- Kick 10+ Field Goals in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (8 XP points)
- Kick 20+ Field Goals in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (8 XP points)
- Kick 30+ Field Goals in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (10 XP points)
- Record 25+ Sacks in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (29 XP points in total)
- Record 7+ Sacks in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (9 XP points)
- Record 14+ Sacks in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (9 XP points)
- Record 25+ Sacks in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (11 XP points)
- Record 500+ Team Tackles in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (32 XP points in total)
- Record 150+ Team Tackles in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (10 XP points)
- Record 300+ Team Tackles in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (10 XP points)
- Record 500+ Team Tackles in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (12 XP points)
- Score 1,000+ Points in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (35 XP points in total)
- Score 300+ Points in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (11 XP points)
- Score 600+ Points in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (11 XP points)
- Score 1,000+ Points in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (13 XP points)
- Score 150+ Touchdowns in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (38 XP points in total)
- Score 50+ Touchdowns in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (12 XP points)
- Score 100+ Touchdowns in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (12 XP points)
- Score 150+ Touchdowns in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (14 XP points)
- Gain 10,000+ Total Offensive Yards in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (41 XP points in total)
- Gain 3,000+ Total Offensive Yards in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (13 XP points)
- Gain 6,000+ Total Offensive Yards in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (13 XP points)
- Gain 10,000+ Total Offensive Yards in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (15 XP points)
- Record 30+ Interceptions in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (44 XP points in total)
- Record 10+ Interceptions in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (14 XP points)
- Record 20+ Interceptions in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (14 XP points)
- Record 30+ Interceptions in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (16 XP points)
- Win 25 games in a row in MUT Champions (1,000,000 MUT Coins)
However, it is important to note that players can make progress towards both Competitive and Field Pass in Solo Battles, H2H, and MUT Champions. Stats-based Objectives in Field Pass can be completed in any game mode.
This Competitive Field Pass is set to expire on October 6.
