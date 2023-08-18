GamingMadden

Madden 24 Season 1 Competitive Pass: Progression, rewards & more

Saquon Barkley in Madden 24Electronic Arts

Season 1 of Madden 24 Competitive Pass brings two new Exclusive cards, ones that can be obtained by completing objectives in MUT’s competitive game modes.

EA Sports dropped Season 1 Competitive Pass of Madden 24 on August 18, the same day the title went live worldwide.

Competitive Pass is different this year, as it will last through all of the Season and yield two major exclusive player cards. For this season, the reward players are Falcons CB A.J. Terrell Jr. and Steelers WR George Pickens.

Here’s a look at how Season 1 of Competitive Pass shakes out.

Season 1 Competitive Pass in Madden 24Electronic Arts

Madden 24 Season 1 Competitive Pass rewards

These are the rewards for the Season 1 Competitive Pass in Madden 24.

LevelRewardXP Requirement
25,000 Coins11
3Midfield Pack43
410,000 Coins85
5Redzone Pack138
625,000 Season XP191
7Midfield Pack244
810,000 Coins297
9Redzone Pack350
10Uncommon Strategy Item403
1184 OVR BND Headliners Hero Fantasy Pack456
1210,000 Coins and 25,000 Season XP509
13Redzone Pack562
1415,000 Coins615
15Midfield Pack679
16Redzone Pack743
1750,000 Season XP807
1825,000 Coins871
19Midfield Pack935
2025,000 Coins999
2150,000 Season XP and Touchdown Pack1,063
2286 OVR Exclusive A.J. Terrell Jr.1,127
23Redzone Pack1,191
2425,000 Coins1,255
25Touchdown Pack1,319
2625,000 Coins1,383
2787 OVR Legends Player1,447
2825,000 Coins1,511
29Midfield Pack1,575
3025,000 Coins1,639
31Redzone Pack1,703
3225,000 Coins1,767
33Midfield Pack1,831
3425,000 Season XP and 10,000 Coins1,895
35Redzone Pack1,959
36Uncommon Strategy Item2,023
3787 OVR BDN Headliners Champion Fantasy Pack2,087
3825,000 Season XP and 10,000 Coins2,151
39Redzone Pack2,215
4025,000 Coins2,279
41Midfield Pack2,343
42Redzone Pack2,407
4350,000 Season XP2,471
4425,000 Coins2,535
45Midfield Pack2,599
4625,000 Coins2,663
4750,000 Season XP and Touchdown Pack2,727
4889 OVR Exclusive George Pickens2,791
49Redzone Pack2,855
5050,000 Coins2,939
51Touchdown Pack3,023
5250,000 Coins3,107
5387 OVR Legends Player3,191

The two major rewards are the 86 OVR A.J. Terrell Jr. and the 89 OVR George Pickens.

A.J. Terrell Jr.

86 OVR A.J. Terrell Jr. in Madden 24

George Pickens

89 OVR George Pickens in Madden 24Electronic Arts

Both are exclusive to the Competitive Field Pass reward path.

How to make progress in Madden 24 Competitive Pass

The title of the Competitive Pass gives it away, but Madden 24 players can make progress by completing games, winning matches, and accumulating stats within MUT’s three competitive modes: Solo Battles, Head-to-Head (H2H) Ranked Seasons, and MUT Champions.

The latter two are online modes, with MUT Champions being the most competitive of the two. Solo Battles are single-player matchups, and players can move up the online leaderboard with wins and strong performances.

In the Competitive Field Pass, there are both Daily Objectives and Weekly ones that reset for MUT Champions, Solo Battles, and H2H Seasons. These yield XP and can be located in the ‘Objectives’ tab of the Competitive Pass. Go to ‘Live Events’ in the Main Menu, then press LT/L2 to pull down the list.

Milestones for Competitive Pass in Madden 24Electronic Arts

Additionally, there are special Milestone Objectives. Here’s a look at those.

  • Score 250+ points in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (10 XP points in total)
    • Score 75+ points in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (3 XP points)
    • Score 150+ points in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (3 XP points)
    • Score 250+ points in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (4 XP points)
  • Score 40+ Touchdowns in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (12 XP points in total)
    • Score 10+ Touchdowns in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (3 XP points)
    • Score 20+ Touchdowns in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (3 XP points)
    • Score 40+ Touchdowns in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (6 XP points)
  • Record 250+ Team Tackles in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (15 XP points in total)
    • Record 75+ Team Tackles in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (5 XP points)
    • Record 150+ Team Tackles in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (5 XP points)
    • Record 250+ Team Tackles in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (5 XP points)
  • Pass for 5,000+ Yards in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (20 XP points in total)
    • Pass for 1,500+ Yards in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (6 XP points)
    • Pass for 3,000+ Yards in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (6 XP points)
    • Pass for 5,000+ Yards in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (8 XP points)
  • Rush for 2,500+ Yards in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (23 XP points in total)
    • Rush for 750+ Yards in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or Seasons Games (7 XP points)
    • Rush for 1,500+ Yards in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or Seasons Games (7 XP points)
    • Rush for 2,500+ Yards in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or Seasons Games (9 XP points)
  • Kick 30+ Field Goals in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (26 XP points in total)
    • Kick 10+ Field Goals in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (8 XP points)
    • Kick 20+ Field Goals in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (8 XP points)
    • Kick 30+ Field Goals in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (10 XP points)
  • Record 25+ Sacks in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (29 XP points in total)
    • Record 7+ Sacks in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (9 XP points)
    • Record 14+ Sacks in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (9 XP points)
    • Record 25+ Sacks in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (11 XP points)
  • Record 500+ Team Tackles in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (32 XP points in total)
    • Record 150+ Team Tackles in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (10 XP points)
    • Record 300+ Team Tackles in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (10 XP points)
    • Record 500+ Team Tackles in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (12 XP points)
  • Score 1,000+ Points in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (35 XP points in total)
    • Score 300+ Points in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (11 XP points)
    • Score 600+ Points in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (11 XP points)
    • Score 1,000+ Points in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons Games (13 XP points)
  • Score 150+ Touchdowns in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (38 XP points in total)
    • Score 50+ Touchdowns in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (12 XP points)
    • Score 100+ Touchdowns in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (12 XP points)
    • Score 150+ Touchdowns in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (14 XP points)
  • Gain 10,000+ Total Offensive Yards in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (41 XP points in total)
    • Gain 3,000+ Total Offensive Yards in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (13 XP points)
    • Gain 6,000+ Total Offensive Yards in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (13 XP points)
    • Gain 10,000+ Total Offensive Yards in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (15 XP points)
  • Record 30+ Interceptions in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (44 XP points in total)
    • Record 10+ Interceptions in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (14 XP points)
    • Record 20+ Interceptions in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (14 XP points)
    • Record 30+ Interceptions in MUT Champions, Solo Battles, or H2H Seasons games (16 XP points)
  • Win 25 games in a row in MUT Champions (1,000,000 MUT Coins)

However, it is important to note that players can make progress towards both Competitive and Field Pass in Solo Battles, H2H, and MUT Champions. Stats-based Objectives in Field Pass can be completed in any game mode.

This Competitive Field Pass is set to expire on October 6.

