Madden 24: How to get all MCS Tokens and complete Champion Set

The Madden 24 team is set to roll out MUT MCS Tokens in the month of September, which can yield a pretty special player in 2024. Here’s a look at how Madden players can get these Tokens.

Just before the start of the 2023 NFL season, EA Sports is set to kick off the competitive esports season for Madden 24 and Madden Ultimate Team.

MUT players can look to boost their squad with Madden Championship Series (MCS) player items and a special Champion reward player in a few months.

Here’s a breakdown on how MUT players can get MCS Tokens that can be used to get the Champion player.

How to get Madden 24 MCS Tokens

Madden 24 MCS Tokens can be obtained by watching official Madden Championship Series streams.

Now, we should note the watch time requirements can fluctuate. However, one should make that an EA account is linked to a Twitch account, in order to actually get the Drops rewards.

MCS Tokens will begin to be awarded on September 5 with the Madden 24 MUT Ultimate Kickoff tournament. The tournament will run from September 5-6. Both days of action will begin at 6:30 PM ET.

For the Ultimate Kickoff event, individuals can claim up to four Madden 24 MCS Tokens. Here’s an overview on what rewards can be obtained, plus the time requirements:

September 5

15 minutes: Standard Drop pack

60 minutes: MCS Drop pack*

120 minutes: MCS Drop pack*

180 minutes: Standard Drop pack

240 minutes: Standard Drop pack

September 6

15 minutes: Standard Drop pack

60 minutes: Standard Drop pack

120 minutes: MCS Drop pack*

150 minutes: MCS Drop pack*

*indicates Token Drop

The other MCS streams will take place on October 18, November 14, December 6, and January 10. The final one is the Madden Bowl, which will take place on a date to be determined.

Much like with the Ultimate Kickoff, the Madden Bowl stream will also yield Tokens. Requirements for that have yet to be determined, but note that Ultimate Kickoff MCS Tokens can’t be used for the Madden Bowl player.

How to complete Madden 24 MCS Champion Set

EA has announced that MUT players will be able to obtain six special MCS player items with the Tokens can that can be claimed in the Twitch MCS Drops. The first is an 88 OVR of Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons that comes with an extra ability bucket that includes Pick Artist and Unpredicatable.

Three MCS Tokens will be needed for the 88 OVR Parsons.

From there, individuals will need to watch the next four streams from October-January for 120 minutes to get the next four Challenger player rewards.

After the conclusion of the six major events on the MCS schedule and the Madden Bowl, a special Champion set will be released. MUT players will be tasked to add all the MCS Token players into the set in order to get a high OVR player.

