Madden 24 MUT Season 6: Demarcus Lawrence, Drew Brees, more

Madden 24 MUT Season 6: Demarcus Lawrence, Drew Brees, moreEA Sports
Here’s a look at everything that dropped in Season 6 of Madden 24 MUT, including a 99 OVR Demarcus Lawrence.
On April 17, EA Sports launched Season 6 of Madden 24 and Madden Ultimate Team.
The new season comes with some marquee rewards, including upgradeable cards for Bobby Wagner, Harrison Smith, Drew Brees, and Season 6 featured star Demarcus Lawrence.
So, here’s a look at everything that can be obtained throughout the season.
Contents
- Season 6 Field Pass Rewards
- How to make progress in Season 6
- How to upgrade Demarcus Lawrence and other Season 6 players
Season 6 Field Pass Rewards
These are the rewards in Season 6 of Madden 24 Field Pass.
|LEVEL RANK
|REWARD
|XP REQUIREMENT
|2
|Gold Player Pack
|12,000
|3
|10,000 Coins
|24,000
|4
|S6 Set Token
|36,000
|5
|Rare Option Pack
|48,000
|6
|S9 97 OVR BND Player Token
|60,000
|7
|Random Strategy Item
|74,000
|8
|10,000 Coins
|88,000
|9
|S6 Rare Option Pack
|102,000
|10
|Demarcus Lawrence Upgrade Token
|116,000
|11
|S6 Uniform Fantasy Pack
|136,000
|12
|Rare Option Pack
|156,500
|13
|10,000 Coins
|177,500
|14
|S6 Set Token
|198,500
|15
|15,000 Coins
|220,000
|16
|S6 97 OVR BND Player Token
|241,500
|17
|Random Strategy Item
|263,000
|18
|Rare Option Pack
|286,000
|19
|15,000 Coins
|309,000
|20
|Demarcus Lawrence Upgrade Token
|332,000
|21
|S6 Uniform Fantasy Pack
|355,000
|22
|Rare Option Pack
|378,000
|23
|15,000 Coins
|401,000
|24
|S6 Set Token
|424,000
|25
|15,000 Coins
|447,000
|26
|S6 99 OVR Player Upgrade
|471,000
|27
|Random Strategy Pack
|499,000
|28
|Epic Option Pack
|527,000
|29
|15,000 Coins
|555,000
|30
|Demarcus Lawrence Upgrade Token
|583,000
|31
|S6 97 OVR BND Player Token
|611,000
|32
|Epic Option Pack
|639,000
|33
|20,000 Coins
|667,000
|34
|S6 Set Token
|695,000
|35
|20,000 Coins
|727,000
|36
|S6 99 OVR Player Upgrade
|767,000
|37
|Epic Option Pack
|808,000
|38
|25,000 Coins
|850,000
|39
|Legendary Option Pack
|892,000
|40
|Demarcus Lawrence Upgrade Token
|934,000
|41
|S6 97 OVR BND Player Token
|976,000
|42
|Legendary Option Pack
|1,018,000
|43
|30,000 Coins
|1,062,000
|44
|Legendary Option Pack
|1,109,000
|45
|Demarcus Lawrence Upgrade Token
|1,156,000
|46
|S6 99 OVR Player Upgrade
|1,208,000
|47
|Season 7 XP Collectible (20,000 XP)
|1,260,000
|48
|50,000
|1,317,000
|49
|S6 Legendary Strategy Item Fantasy Pack
|1,379,000
|50
|Legendary Option Pack
|1,446,000
Players can acquire 97 OVR versions of Drew Brees, Bobby Wagner, Lane Johnson, and Harrison Smith in this reward path. Those cards can be upgraded to 99 OVR via Fantasy Packs.
How to make progress in Season 6 Field Pass
Madden 24 players can make progress in Season 6 of Field Pass simply by playing online or through single-player challenges.
Those who acquired a Season 6 XP Collectible in Season 5 can use it for the XP Exchange Set.
Additionally, EA will add several Daily and Weekly objectives that can be completed for XP.
How to upgrade Demarcus Lawrence and Season 6 Field Pass players
At the start of Season 5, players will receive a starter pack that includes an 92 OVR Demarcus Lawrence.
However, this Lawrence can be upgraded to 99 OVR. Additionally, several other Season 6 cards can also be upgraded through Tokens obtained in the reward path.
Upon unlocking a token, go to the card’s profile. Find the ‘Upgrades’ tab, then plug the token along with the required Training under the ‘Total Cost’ section of the card.
Season 6 of MUT Field Pass will expire on June 12, 2024.
