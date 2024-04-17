Madden 24 MUT Season 6: Demarcus Lawrence, Drew Brees, more

Here’s a look at everything that dropped in Season 6 of Madden 24 MUT, including a 99 OVR Demarcus Lawrence.

On April 17, EA Sports launched Season 6 of Madden 24 and Madden Ultimate Team.

The new season comes with some marquee rewards, including upgradeable cards for Bobby Wagner, Harrison Smith, Drew Brees, and Season 6 featured star Demarcus Lawrence.

So, here’s a look at everything that can be obtained throughout the season.

Contents

Season 6 Field Pass Rewards

These are the rewards in Season 6 of Madden 24 Field Pass.

LEVEL RANK REWARD XP REQUIREMENT 2 Gold Player Pack 12,000 3 10,000 Coins 24,000 4 S6 Set Token 36,000 5 Rare Option Pack 48,000 6 S9 97 OVR BND Player Token 60,000 7 Random Strategy Item 74,000 8 10,000 Coins 88,000 9 S6 Rare Option Pack 102,000 10 Demarcus Lawrence Upgrade Token 116,000 11 S6 Uniform Fantasy Pack 136,000 12 Rare Option Pack 156,500 13 10,000 Coins 177,500 14 S6 Set Token 198,500 15 15,000 Coins 220,000 16 S6 97 OVR BND Player Token 241,500 17 Random Strategy Item 263,000 18 Rare Option Pack 286,000 19 15,000 Coins 309,000 20 Demarcus Lawrence Upgrade Token 332,000 21 S6 Uniform Fantasy Pack 355,000 22 Rare Option Pack 378,000 23 15,000 Coins 401,000 24 S6 Set Token 424,000 25 15,000 Coins 447,000 26 S6 99 OVR Player Upgrade 471,000 27 Random Strategy Pack 499,000 28 Epic Option Pack 527,000 29 15,000 Coins 555,000 30 Demarcus Lawrence Upgrade Token 583,000 31 S6 97 OVR BND Player Token 611,000 32 Epic Option Pack 639,000 33 20,000 Coins 667,000 34 S6 Set Token 695,000 35 20,000 Coins 727,000 36 S6 99 OVR Player Upgrade 767,000 37 Epic Option Pack 808,000 38 25,000 Coins 850,000 39 Legendary Option Pack 892,000 40 Demarcus Lawrence Upgrade Token 934,000 41 S6 97 OVR BND Player Token 976,000 42 Legendary Option Pack 1,018,000 43 30,000 Coins 1,062,000 44 Legendary Option Pack 1,109,000 45 Demarcus Lawrence Upgrade Token 1,156,000 46 S6 99 OVR Player Upgrade 1,208,000 47 Season 7 XP Collectible (20,000 XP) 1,260,000 48 50,000 1,317,000 49 S6 Legendary Strategy Item Fantasy Pack 1,379,000 50 Legendary Option Pack 1,446,000

Players can acquire 97 OVR versions of Drew Brees, Bobby Wagner, Lane Johnson, and Harrison Smith in this reward path. Those cards can be upgraded to 99 OVR via Fantasy Packs.

How to make progress in Season 6 Field Pass

Madden 24 players can make progress in Season 6 of Field Pass simply by playing online or through single-player challenges.

Those who acquired a Season 6 XP Collectible in Season 5 can use it for the XP Exchange Set.

Additionally, EA will add several Daily and Weekly objectives that can be completed for XP.

How to upgrade Demarcus Lawrence and Season 6 Field Pass players

At the start of Season 5, players will receive a starter pack that includes an 92 OVR Demarcus Lawrence.

However, this Lawrence can be upgraded to 99 OVR. Additionally, several other Season 6 cards can also be upgraded through Tokens obtained in the reward path.

Upon unlocking a token, go to the card’s profile. Find the ‘Upgrades’ tab, then plug the token along with the required Training under the ‘Total Cost’ section of the card.

Season 6 of MUT Field Pass will expire on June 12, 2024.

