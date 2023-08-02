Elio is an extremely mysterious character in Honkai Star Rail, so if you’re wondering exactly who he is in the game, here’s everything we know so far.

HoYoverse’s Honkai Star Rail is full of interesting characters, including fighters players can obtain for free and the rarer banner-exclusive warriors that you’ll need to save your in-game currencies to obtain.

Alongside the playable characters however, there are also a lot of unique NPCs you can find onboard the Astral Express and the wider environments you visit in the game’s Sci-Fi world. One of the most intriguing NPCs currently in Honkai Star Rail is Elio – an elusive figure who has only been mentioned by name.

It’s highly speculated that Elio will eventually become a playable character in the future, so if you’re wondering exactly who he is in the world of Honkai Star Rail, he’s everything we know about Elio so far.

HoYoverse Elio is the founder of the Stellaron Hunters in Honkai Star Rail.

Who is Elio in Honkai Star Rail?

Elio – also known as the “Slave of Destiny” – is the founder and leader of the criminal organization the Stellaron Hunters in Honkai Star Rail.

He’s first mentioned during the exploration mission ‘Chaos of Deep’ where Herta describes him as a “Maniac who claims he can see destiny and predict fate.” The space station owner goes on the describe Elio’s followers as “a bunch of wild lunatics in pursuit of the most dangerous objects in the universe.” Elio uses his powers of foresight to direct the other members of the Stellaron Hunters to take certain actions in order to bring about a specific future.

He has predicted that the Trailblazer will eventually come face to face in battle with the Aeon of Destruction, Nanook, and was responsible for making sure the Astral Express crew arrived on Xianzhou Luofu as he believes the Trialblazer will need as many allies as possible when facing Nanook.

Although very little is known about Elio so far, one popular fan theory is that the game’s main character is actually Elio who’s inserted himself into the story to carry out his plans. As the Trailblazer’s past is largely a mystery it’s certainly a plausible possibility.

That’s everything we know about Elio in Honkai Star Rail so far! Whenever more information is revealed about the character, we’ll be sure to update this page. In the meantime, check out more of our Honkai content below:

