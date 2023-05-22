Raiden Mei (Yayi) in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks, abilities & more

Honkai Star Rail leaks have revealed a number of details about Raiden Mei (Yayi), so here’s everything we know about her Skill, abilities, and overall playstyle.

Raiden Mei was one of the most popular characters in Honkai Impact, but now, according to recent leaks, the Lightning character will be making her way to Honkai Star Rail. This is obviously incredibly exciting news for players who are looking to add a deadly 5-star character to their roster.

Article continues after ad

So, whether you’re aiming to save your Star Rail Special Passes for the game’s upcoming Raiden Mei (Yayi) banner or are just eager to learn more about her abilities, then our hub has everything you need to know.

Who is Raiden Mei in Honkai Star Rail?

HoYoverse Raiden Mei is a popular character in Honkai Impact.

Raiden Mei is a 5-star Lightning character who follows The Hunt path, which means she will likely function as a single target DPS character. According to the leak, Raiden Mei will be an “exported” character and will perform similarly to her Honkai Impact counterpart.

Article continues after ad

The leaker also gave the following description of how Raiden Mei currently looks in Honkai Star Rail: “Tall female, long dark purple hair, katanas, thigh highs, gloves, shorts/mini skirt on top, hair ornament. Main colors are purple, black, white, and red.”

Of course, like all Honkai Star Rail leaks, this information should be treated with a grain of salt, as it could change before release.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Is there a Raiden Mei release date in Honkai Star Rail?

No, Raiden Mei has yet to receive an official release date. This means Trailblazers will have to patiently wait for HoYoverse to announce further details in the future. Despite this, we do have information on Raiden Mei’s abilities.

Article continues after ad

Raiden Mei abilities Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Raiden Mei’s abilities could share a lot of similarities to those seen in Honkai Impact.

A Honkai Star Rail leaker has revealed Raiden Mei’s Skill and abilities, giving Trailblazers an early glimpse of how the Lightning 5-star’s kit could work. Below you’ll find how details about her Skill, Ultimate, and overall playstyle. However, just like all leaks, these could change before her official release date.

Skill: Deals Lightning DMG equivalent of Yayi’s ATK on a specific enemy, and applies 1 “Mark” to them for 2 turns. The effect can stack up to 3 times. For every “Mark” on the target, damage from Yayi’s skills increases.

Deals Lightning DMG equivalent of Yayi’s ATK on a specific enemy, and applies 1 “Mark” to them for 2 turns. The effect can stack up to 3 times. For every “Mark” on the target, damage from Yayi’s skills increases. Enhanced Skill: Deals Lightning damage equivalent of Yayi’s ATK on a specific enemy, and deals additional Lightning DMG equivalent of Yayi’s ATK if the target has 1 “Mark”. Applies 1 “Mark” to them for 2 turns. The effect can stack up to 3 times. For every “Mark” on the target, damage from Yayi’s skills increases by 11%.

Deals Lightning damage equivalent of Yayi’s ATK on a specific enemy, and deals additional Lightning DMG equivalent of Yayi’s ATK if the target has 1 “Mark”. Applies 1 “Mark” to them for 2 turns. The effect can stack up to 3 times. For every “Mark” on the target, damage from Yayi’s skills increases by 11%. Ultimate: Immediately gains 3 “Hunt” marks and deals Lightning DMG equivalent to a huge percentage of Yayi’s ATK on a specific enemy. Also enhances Yayi’s Skill until the end of the turn.

Immediately gains 3 “Hunt” marks and deals Lightning DMG equivalent to a huge percentage of Yayi’s ATK on a specific enemy. Also enhances Yayi’s Skill until the end of the turn. Talent: When Yayi becomes the target of a Skill from an ally, she gains 1 “Hunt” mark. The effect can stack up to 6 times. After attacking, if the number of “Hunt” marks is greater than or equal to 3, the round will not end and immediately consumes 3 “Hunt” marks. The next attack from Yayi deals more DMG.

When Yayi becomes the target of a Skill from an ally, she gains 1 “Hunt” mark. The effect can stack up to 6 times. After attacking, if the number of “Hunt” marks is greater than or equal to 3, the round will not end and immediately consumes 3 “Hunt” marks. The next attack from Yayi deals more DMG. Technique: After using the technique on an enemy, gains 2 “Hunt” marks at the start of the battle.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about Raiden Mei. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and information.

Article continues after ad

Is Honkai Star Rail free to play? | Is Honkai Star Rail open world? | Is Honkai Star Rail coming to Nintendo Switch? | Honkai Stair Rail PC and mobile requirements | All Honkai Star Rail Ice characters | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops | Are there redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail | Does Honkai Star Rail have controller support? | Should you choose Stelle or Caelus? | How to add friends