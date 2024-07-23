Moze in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks and everything we know

Here is everything we currently know about the 4-star DPS unit Moze in Honkai Star Rail, set to release in the upcoming version 2.5 update.

Honkai Star Rail version 2.5 is some time away from release. However, a combination of leaks and official information has already revealed quite a lot about some of the upcoming characters.

HoYoverse has confirmed three new units for version 2.5 including the 5-star characters Feixiao and Lingsha, plus the 4-star unit Moze. Leakers have provided information on their kits and Moze, in particular, has players excited despite being a 4-star unit.

It’s important to remember that even though the leaks provided here are from reliable sources, you should take them with a pinch of salt and wait for confirmation from the developers.

No, Moze does not have a release date for Honkai Star Rail. However, HoYoverse has confirmed that he will be playable in version 2.5. As such, based on Honkai’s usual 6-week cycle, players can expect him to be available on September 10, 2024.

Who is Moze?

Moze is a mysterious character in Honkai Star Rail who the developers describe as being “reticent and silent.” He functions as the Shadow Guard of the Yaoqing, drawing praise as an adept officer who works from the shadows.

If he ever decides to show himself, it means his enemies are about to meet their deaths. He is an expert in assassination, yet he also has a peculiar obsession with cleanliness and being tidy. He likes to clean up both around the house and when it comes to taking care of his enemies.

Moze element and path

HoYoverse has confirmed that Moze will be a Lightning unit in Honkai Star Rail similar to Acheron. He will also follow the Path of The Hunt like Topaz and Dr. Ratio. This was confirmed in the promotional material that was used during his drip marketing on July 18, 2024.

Moze abilities

There is very little information about Moze’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail right now. However, leaks suggest he might have the ability to disappear as Seele can. In other words, enemies will ignore him when in the open world.

Additionally, his Skill has something related to a Shadow Target, though not much is known about its functionality. More information on his abilities will be revealed closer to Moze’s release date.

This is all we know about Moze so far.