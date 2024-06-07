Yunli in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks and everything we know

Yunli is an upcoming 5-star unit in Honkai Star Rail. Here is everything we know about her so far from leaks and in-game information.

After finishing the Penacony arc Honkai Star Rail is returning once again to the Xianzhou Loufu. There are a lot of unanswered questions in that region, with the fates of Jing Yuan, Jingliu, and Luocha still unknown.

With more story chapters arriving, there will be new characters that you can pull from banners. One such unit that will be making her debut is Yunli. So, if you are interested in this unit and want to pull for her, here is what you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Who is Yunli in Honkai Star Rail?

Yunli is a prodigal swordmaster from Xianzhou Zhuming. She is the granddaughter of Huaiyan and has been practicing the art of the sword from a very young age. Yunli has a frank and straightforward personality, accompanied by the burning desire to wipe out all cursed swords that emerged from the Zhuming.

Article continues after ad

She is also the second youngest swordmaster from the Flamewheel Octet, which speaks volumes about her skill with the weapon.

No, Yunli does not have a release date in Honkai Star Rail.

However, HoYoverse has confirmed that she will be available alongside the first half of version 2.4. Based on the usual six-week cycle, you can expect her to be available around the end of July 2024.

Article continues after ad

Yunli element in Honkai Star Rail

Yunli will be a Physical Destruction unit in Honkai Star Rail. There is very little information on her gameplay, but being a Destruction unit, she is rumored to have some form of HP drain mechanics. She is expected to be a mix between Blade and Clara with a combination of Follow Up Attacks and Ultimate damage.

While you wait for Yunli, find out everything that is coming to Honkai Star Rail version 2.3 update. You can also claim some free goodies via our redeem codes page.