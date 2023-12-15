Is Ruan Mei worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail?

Ruan Mei is an upcoming Harmony unit in Honkai Star Rail set for release in version 1.6. Here is a discussion on whether she is worth pulling or not in the game.

Harmony units are some of the popular characters in Honkai Star Rail. These are all support units who can buff up allies with ATK and Crit boosts which in turn elevates the damage output of the entire team in the game.

Ruan Mei is also a Harmony unit which means there are a lot of expectations from her kit. However, her direct competition is Bronya who is arguably one of the best characters in the game ever since release.

Thus, if you are confused about whether to pull for Ruan Mei or not, we have got you covered.

Ruan Mei is not worth pulling in the game

Should you pull for Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail?

The question of whether Ruan Mei is worth pulling or not is complicated. She is a very different kind of support unit when compared to the likes of Bronya, Tingyun, or Yukong. The primary function of Ruan Mei is to increase the Resistance penetration of allies while also buffing their damage and enhancing weakness break.

Therefore, instead of directly providing Crit or ATK boosts, she makes sure that allies can ignore part of the enemy’s resistances. You can say that she is a Nihility unit that is disguised as a Harmony unit. Additionally, her Resistance penetration is applicable for all elements and it applies in both single-target as well as multi-target scenarios.

Hence, she is strong, but the problem here is that she is not mandatory. You can run characters like Silver Wolf who apply direct debuffs or Bronya who will provide solid buffs to your allies. Therefore, she is not a must-have unit if you are thinking from the perspective of meta.

However, if you are looking to pull for her and lack other good Harmony characters, Ruan Mei will be able to carry your entire party with ease.

This is all you need to know about Ruan Mei’s worth in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

