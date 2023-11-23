Is Argenti worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail?

Argenti is an upcoming Physical 5-star Erudition unit in Honkai Star Rail. Here is a discussion on whether he is worth pulling or not in the game.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 phase 2 is set to introduce a brand new character called Argenti. There has been quite a lot of hype surrounding the character ever since he was leaked for the first time a few months back.

However, with the release of the unit coming close, players now have to make a crucial decision. The choice is between either pulling for Argenti in the game or saving their precious Stellar Jades for version 1.6 where we will get Ruan Mei, Dr. Ratio, and Xueyi.

If you are confused, we have got you covered on whether you should pull Argenti or not.

HoYoverse Argenti will lack in strength when compared to the other units in game

Should you pull for Argenti in Honkai Star Rail?

If you are a meta-oriented person who wants to see big numbers, then Argenti is probably not worth your Stellar Jades. However, if you like the unit and are fine with a brand new DPS unit that has a different playstyle, you will enjoy Argenti.

The discussion on whether you should pull for Argenti or not is a bit complicated. This is because of the class of the unit. Argenti is an Erudition unit, which is not the best-performing class so far in the game.

The problem is that there are units like Jingliu and Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, who can deal AoE damage but are far superior to Erudition characters in terms of numbers. In fact, Jing Yuan is probably the strongest Erudition unit in the game right now, but his power is subpar when compared to the Destruction units mentioned earlier.

Argenti’s overall power will also fall short when compared to the Destruction units. However, he is a Physical unit, which is a completely different element to the Destruction powerhouses and his kit revolves around spamming his ultimate. Therefore, even though the damage output from one Ultimate might not be as good if he can spam it multiple times, that will compensate for the damage.

Apart from that, the current end-game content is quite suited for Erudition characters, which makes Argenti are very good pick.

This concludes all that you need to know regarding Argenti’s worth in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

