How to watch Honkai Star Rail Version 1.1 Special Program stream

The premiere date and time of Honkai Star Rail’s Version 1.1 stream have been announced. Here’s how to watch the Special Program.

Honkai Star Rail has revealed the date and time for its Special Program stream. The upcoming event will focus on Version 1.1, “Galactic Roaming” – the gacha title’s first post-launch update.

In the first few weeks following its launch, Honkai Star Rail gained 20 million players, surpassing Genshin Impact’s record. The popularity of Jing Yuan’s banner even caused the payment system to break on Chinese servers.

While Honkai Star Rail’s roster comprises around 20 playable characters, Version 1.1 will introduce more banners. Here’s how to tune in to see what the update has in store for players.

HoYoVerse

On Twitter, Honkai Star Rail announced when the Version 1.1 stream would air. The Special Program will premiere on Friday, May 26, at 7:30 AM EST – the typical start time for HoYoverse livestreams.

In addition to revealing the details, Honkai Star Rail unveiled a limited-time event raffle. If users share the announcement with their HoYoverse account ID, they will earn a chance to win game merchandise. The contest ends on May 26 at 23:59 (UTC+8).

Within ten days after the livestream, Honkai Star Rail will announce the list of 50 lucky players. It’s unclear what products the winners will receive.

How to watch Honkai Star Rail Version 1.1 stream

Honkai Star Rail players can watch the livestream on the game’s YouTube channel or on its Twitch account.

Fans can choose either option by clicking the following links:

Each livestream will include the whole presentation and other Star Rail players reacting to announcements in the chat feature.

What to expect from Honkai Star Rail Version 1.1

Since Honkai Star Rail hasn’t fully revealed the Version 1.1 update yet, there are only guesses about what it may entail. One leak suggests that Honkai Star Rail would add an in-game messaging system. As for upcoming characters, Silver Wolf, Luocha, and Yukong may debut.

As always, the livestream will include codes for free Stellar Jade. Stay updated with our Honkai Star Rail coverage for the codes to claim the rewards.

