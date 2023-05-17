How many people play Honkai Star Rail? Player count & population tracker (2023)

Wandering how many people are aboard the Astral Express? Well, our Honkai Star Rail player count tracker is your go-to for the latest stats on the popular gacha game.

Honkai Star Rail has captivated fans of anime gacha games, with players from all over the globe exploring its universe on mobile and PC. The game has been getting a lot of attention thanks to its colorful cast of characters, flashy turn-based combat, and new updates.

In fact, the game famously surpassed Genshin Impact at launch, securing a massive 20 million downloads in just one day. So, if you’re itching to find out the number of players on Honkai Star Rail or you’re just interested in how the numbers have shaped up so far, our player count hub will give you the latest figures.

Honkai Star Rail playercount in 2023

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail has proven incredibly popular.

According to playerauctions – a site that utilizes Google Trends for its estimations – Honkai Star Rail has racked up around 24,930,344 players as of May 17, 2023. While this isn’t an official count (the developers don’t offer daily player statistics), it’s the best guess we’ve got right now.

The current Honkai Star Rail player count is likely hovering around this ballpark, particularly considering the game has already achieved over 30 million downloads. this figure could also rise higher when Honaki Star Rail releases on PlayStation in the future.

We’ll be keeping an eye on the player count, but as of now, Honkai Star Rail is one of the most popular gacha games on the market.

For more Honkai Star Rail news and guides, be sure to check out our page to stay up to date with the latest developments.

