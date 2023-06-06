Knowing how to level up fast in Honkai Star Rail can help Trailblazers get through the toughest challenges in the game, especially as a lot of late-game content is gated behind specific level requirements. Here are all the best ways to level up fast in Honkai Star Rail.

HoYoverse’s latest title, Honkai Star Rail has a lot of content for players to enjoy, but much like its predecessor, Genshin Impact, the further you progress in the game’s main story, the higher the level requirements will be to keep playing.

Article continues after ad

While there are plenty of activities to enjoy in the turn-based title, many players will want to tackle all of the available story content right away, and there’s nothing more frustrating than having a red text box popup to deliver the news that you’re not the right level required to undertake a certain mission.

So, if you don’t fancy the long grind, we’ve put together a guide for the very best ways to level up fast in Honkai Star Rail below.

Article continues after ad

How to level up fast in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse There are various ways to level up fast in Honkai Star Rail.

There are a variety of ways for players to gain more Trailblazer EXP and raise their overall Trailblazer level in Honkai Star Rail, but the most efficient way is to complete Daily activities — including your Daily Training, which will provide you with 1450 EXP upon completion.

Simply logging in multiple times a day will also grant you EXP as you can take advantage of regenerating Trialblaze Power. One of these resources is recovered every six minutes, which means a total of 240 can be recovered in a single day. By logging in multiple times in a 24-hour period, players can get a maximum of 240 Trailblaze Power a day, which will result in 1200 EXP.

Article continues after ad

Aside from these methods, there are plenty of other ways to accumulate Trailblaze EXP in the game including:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Clearing Simulated Universe Worlds for the first time (600 EXP)

Completing Operation Briefing tasks

Using Trialblaze Power for Survival Index activities e.g. the Caven of Corrosion

Opening Treasure Chests

Use Fuel whenever you can (automatically grants 300 EXP)

Finally, you can spend Stellar Jade to obtain an additional eight Power refreshes a day, however, as most players will want to save the all-important currency to use on banners this isn’t an ideal option.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about how to level up fast in Honkai Star Rail! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

Article continues after ad

Games like Honkai Star Rail | All Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education Quiz answers | Divination Commission Chest locations | What is DoT in Honkai Star Rail? | What is the current banner & who will be next? | Where to find all Fire Trailblazer Eidolons | What does Speed do in Honkai Star Rail? | What is Break Effect | Best Honkai Star Rail team comps | Honkai Star Rail redeem codes | Honkai Star Rail tier list | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | How to unlock Stagnant Shadows | How to increase your world’s Equilibrium Level