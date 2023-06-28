Honkai Star Rail: How to get Coffin Dancer Achievement

One of the many achievements in Honkai Star Rail is The Coffin Dancer. Here are instructions on how to complete the task for Stellar Jade.

On June 7, 2023, Honkai Star Rail launched the Version 1.1 update with two phases of new banners. The first phase introduced the 5-star Quantum character Silver Wolf with 4-stars Dan Heng, Asta, and Serval. The second phase started on June 28 – which features the 5-star Imaginary option Luocha.

Luocha and Yukong became the second and third Imaginary character present in Honkai Star Rail – the first being Welt. Users may want to pull for the 5-star Imaginary user if their only healer is Natasha.

Since Honkai Star Rail’s release date, The Coffin Dancer achievement has puzzled some players. Now, Luocha is here to solve the mystery. Here’s what you’ll need to do.

What is the Honkai Star Rail Coffin Dancer Achievement?

HoYoverse

Coffin Dancer is a bronze achievement found under the ‘The Memories We Share’ tab. This task grants players five Stellar Jade. Its description explains players need to “witness Luocha’s hidden side.” However, the achievement sat unfinished until you could complete it in the second phase of Version 1.1.

How to get the Honkai Star Rail Coffin Dancer Achievement

Luocha’s Companion Mission

Players can unlock Luocha’s Companion Mission – A Knight Stranger – after finishing these two different tasks:

Become Trailblaze Level 34

Complete the Humming Antlers, Entwined Horns Trailblazer Mission

Then, Jingyan will message you to bring attention to a man bringing allegedly dangerous items to Xianzhou Luofu. However, the whole situation was a misunderstanding.

After you finish Luocha’s Companion Mission, he will appear as a visitor in the Astral Express. Speak to him to earn the one-time reward of 10 Stellar Jades.

A Knight Stranger Quest tasks

After watching videos of Luocha, March 7th asks you the correct order of the clips. The answer is 4, 2, 3, 1, – but it doesn’t matter if you respond incorrectly.

Another task is one of Honkai Star Rail’s many puzzles. As Luocha, you must solve an Abacus Circuitry by first focusing on the lower tile then upper to move them to the correct spots.

The Coffin Dancer achievement

After completing Luocha’s Companion Mission, you must investigate the Foursquare Mirror in the Realm-Keeping Commission Chancery.

Next, Jingyan asks you to return to the official’s building in Xianzhou Luofu’s Exalting Sanctum. The board there contains a recording of Luocha where a mysterious man says, “Worry not… I’ll handle it,” and “Yes. None of this is our concern… The journey has only just begun to–”

You and March 7th are hanging on the edge of your seats in suspense. However, players must wait until they receive future quests to give them the answers they need.

That’s everything you need to know about completing The Coffin Dancer achievement. Check out our other Honkai Star Rail guides below for more tips and tricks.

