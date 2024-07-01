Will Zenless Zone Zero have skins? Everything we know

Wondering if Zenless Zone Zero will have alternate character outfits and skins? Well, here’s everything we know so far.

Zenless Zone Zero is the latest gacha game from the creators behind Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. Just like its predecessors, ZZZ features a colorful cast of characters that come packed with unique skills and lore.

The free-to-play ARPG puts a heavy emphasis on its sleek stage-based battles, where unit abilities and synergies are needed to take down deadly enemies. It’s an incredibly stylish game and one that looks fantastic across PC, PS5, and mobile.

However, many players will be wondering whether Zenless Zone Zero will feature feature character skins. After all, unlocking cosmetics for your favorite units really helps them stand out on the battlefield. So, here’s everything we currently know about ZZZ skins and whether they’re likely to be added to HoYo’s latest game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Will Zenless Zone Zero have skins?

HoYoverse Zenless Zone Zero has many similarities to Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail.

HoYoverse hasn’t revealed whether Zenless Zone Zero will feature free and paid character skins. However, that doesn’t mean they won’t be made available in the future. After all, Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact famously feature unlockable skins for their colorful cast of characters.

In Genshin Impact, players can purchase 5-star skins with premium currency, while 4-star character skins are unlocked for via in-game events. Both the paid and free character cosmetics are usually unlocked during major updates and holiday-themed events.

The only HoYoverse gacha game that has yet to include unlockable/premium skins is Honkai Star Rail. Instead, characters receive different outfits when a new variant is added to the game.

Article continues after ad

For example, not only do both Dan Heng (Imbibitor Lunae) and March 7th (Imaginary) look different, but their gameplay is also different from their regular counterparts. Whether Zenless Zone Zero will follow a similar pattern to either Genshin or HSR remains to be seen, but either way, ZZZ will likely have some form of character cosmetics.

Article continues after ad

As always, we’ll be sure to update this page as and when HoYo reveals any official information. Until then, be sure to check out our Zenless Zone Zero banner hub and how you can build Pity to guarantee pulling your favorite character.