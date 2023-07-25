Honkai Star Rail leaks teases skin for March 7th in future update

A Honkai Star Rail leaker is suggesting upcoming skins for March 7th in a future update, however with no confirmed release window of yet.

Honkai Star Rail players are barely a week into the release of the Version 1.2 update, and players are already being bombarded with a plethora of leaks of what’s to come down the line. From an increase to the Trailblaze Power cap, to various leaks of Fu Xuan’s potential release in Version 1.3, there’s plenty on the horizon.

Article continues after ad

As the leaks come through, it seems Hoyoverse is slowly bringing in features that their other smash-hit gacha game, Genshin Impact, has. Namely skins for characters.

According to a tweet by Honkai Star Rail leaker Dim, a skin for March 7th is currently in the works, however with an unknown release date.

“There’s a March 7th skin being worked on, unknown release date,” reads the rather simple tweet.

Genshin Impact has had skins, also known as Character Outfits in the game, since the release of Version 1.6. However, it was never the biggest selling point of the game.

Article continues after ad

To date, since its introduction, there have been only eight different Character Outfits released for Genshin Impact, with new ones only being introduced every three updates.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This is mainly because when Hoyoverse releases a Character Outfit in Genshin, it usually has a direct tie-in to the character’s story.

This is in stark contrast to their other Gacha game, Honkai Impact 3rd, which regularly releases skins as cosmetic items from various events, achievements, or to be bought in a store.

Article continues after ad

Dim did not make any mention if Hoyoverse will be taking Honkai Star Rail’s skins in the direction of Genshin Impact, or Honkai Impact 3rd, however, we may be seeing Character Outfits in the future in HSR.