Honkai Star Rail players are demanding one farming feature from Genshin Impact

Honkai Star Rail players are calling for a Genshin Impact farming feature to be added to the game, claiming the HSR version is “a pain in the ass.”

Gacha games like Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact are extremely enjoyable to play, with many loving the variety of characters, interesting stories, and engaging events. However, the nature of such a gacha game often inspires a fair amount of farming, particularly for the likes of important materials.

One user took to Reddit to share their frustration regarding Honkai Star Rail’s limited drop rates, sharing an image of their less-than-ideal spoils. Shortly after, the post was filled with comments, agreeing with the statement and begging for the game to take on the same feature held by Genshin Impact.

Honkai Star Rail players beg HoYoverse to add Genshin Impact feature to make farming easier

Getting character’s Tracers maxed out late game takes a lot of material, meaning that a player could use up all their Trailblaze powder and be left unable to upgrade just one node on the tree.

Not to mention these Trace materials are also used to upgrade light cones, making them even more important in the long run. Compared to the early game grind, getting enough Trace materials to upgrade your character is a tall order as you near max level.

“I feel like they gotta increase drop rates if this is what I’m getting from 60 trailblaze powder at max difficulty,” said the poster, sharing their rewards on Reddit. The rewards in question were rather lackluster, with the OP disappointed that they didn’t get a single 4 star purple Trace material despite farming at max difficulty.

Shortly after, many took to the comments agreeing with the player, with some arguing that “the trace materials are a pain in the ass to farm.”

One player of both Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact suggested HSR adds a new feature, going on to explain that “when you craft a material, you have a chance to get a refund or double rewards in Genshin. They should add this feature in Honkai.” Therefore making those smaller rewards much easier to stomach.

One player agreed with, stating, how they “miss those crafting character passives from Genshin.”

While most felt the same way, some find the issue to be “not that bad” stating how those drops help slow the pace of the game, going on to say how the “game would be pointless if you maxed out all your characters in 3 months.”

Needless to say, nothing is more frustrating than working hard and not getting the materials you wanted, but a handy Genshin design could remedy player frustration.