Honkai Star Rail – Gameplay, characters, closed beta, & everything we know

Honkai Star Rail is an upcoming free-to-play turn-based RPG that aims to wow fans with its flashy combat and beautiful anime-inspired world. Here’s everything we know so far about HoYoverse’s upcoming intergalactic adventure, from gameplay, to characters, and platforms.

While both Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact continue to prove incredibly popular amongst anime and action game fans, many players are looking forward to Honkai Star Rail. Unlike HoYoverse’s other popular titles, Star Rail focuses on strategic turn-based combat.

With plenty of flashy abilities, familiar characters, and beautiful environments – Honkai Star Rail aims to deliver plenty of action and memorable moments. However, news surrounding the eagerly anticipated game has been scarce.

Whether you wish to find out more about Honkai Star Rail’s closed beta, rumored release date, characters, or what it’s all about, then we have you covered.

Contents

Is there a Honkai Star Rail release date?

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail’s release date is highly anticipated.

There currently is no confirmed release date for Honkai Star Rail. However, the game was previously listed for an April 26, 2023 release date. This date was originally discovered over on the iOS store and has since been taken down.

With that in mind, it’s likely we’ll receive an official announcement from HoYoverse later this year. We’ll be updating this section as soon as we hear more information, so make sure you bookmark this page for all the latest information on the Honkai Star Rail release date.

Honkai Star Rail platforms

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail is the latest title to be released by HoYoverse.

Honkai Star Rail will release on PC, Android, and iOS devices. There is currently no news on whether the game will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S.

It’s important to note that Genshin Impact is currently available on mobile, PC, and console, so there is certainly hope that Honkai Star Rail could follow a similar pattern.

While more devices could be added in the future, HoYoverse will likely reveal further news as we get nearer to the game’s release.

What is Honkai Star Rail?

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail takes a different approach to combat.

Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play turn-based RPG that uses characters from HoYoverse’s other beloved title – Honkai Impact. However, unlike Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact, Star Rail purely focuses on turn-based action.

While the player can freely control their character when trekking through the game’s overworld, combat takes on a more strategic role. Up to four characters are utilized in battle, with each unit specializing in unique abilities and attacks.

Honkai Star Rail gameplay

HoYoverse released official gameplay during the “Next Stop, the Stars!” reveal trailer. The footage gives players a sneak peek into the game’s turn-based combat system, showcasing a number of flashy ultimate abilities and attacks.

The gameplay trailer also revealed a key location from the game, giving us a glimpse of a sprawling metropolis. This place appears to be filled with narrow streets, towering buildings, and gigantic cogs that provide power to the buildings around them.

While the anime aesthetic will be familiar to fans of Honkai Impact and Genshin Impact, the turn-based combat will provide a twist to enemy encounters.

Honkai Star Rail Summer Game Fest trailer

During the Summer Game Fest online event, viewers were treated to a fresh Honkai Star Rail cinematic. The trailer featured numerous companions with unique battle styles and explosive combo skills that players will be utilizing during their journey through the stars.

HoYoverse also provided a glimpse of the location –Xianzhou Luofu, an exotic realm that will be explorable in the near future.

Honkai Star Rail characters

Honkai Star Rail currently features a total of 28 characters, which are categorized into the following seven elements: Lightning, Ice, Fire, Wind, Imaginary, Quantum, and Physical. We have listed every Honkai Star Rail character in the articles below:

It’s important to note, that Honkai Star Rail includes returning characters from Honkai Impact, as well as some new, yet familiar ones. As a result, those familiar with the action anime game will notice a lot of crossovers.

While the characters may be familiar, Honkai Star Rail is set in a separate universe. This ultimately enables the developers to create new stories without having to tie them into the events of Honkai Impact.

Honkai Star Rail final closed beta

HoYoverse The Honkai Star Rail closed beta is in full swing.

The Honkai Star Rail final closed beta went live on February 10th, 2022. HoYoverse has yet to announce when the beta will end, but we’ll update this section when they do.

The first Honkai Star Rail closed beta began on 27th October 2021 and ended on 1st November 2021. For more information and updates, make sure to visit the official site or follow @HonkaiStarRail on Twitter.

So, there you have it, everything we know about Honkai Star Rail. Make sure you check back here for all the latest updates.

