Honkai Star Rail Daily Missions: How to unlock daily quests & rewards

Honkai Star Rail daily missions enable players to earn Trailblaze EXP, Stellar Jade, Credits, and other rewards. So, here’s how you can unlock them.

Just like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail features daily missions that can be completed to claim character experience and rewards like Stellar Jade, which can be used to purchase Stellar Passes for the game’s current banner.

Leveling up quickly in Honkai Star Rail is incredibly important, especially if you’re aiming to increase the damage of your characters and progress through the game’s main story. Fortunately, completing Honkai Star Rail daily missions is a great way to gain some extra EXP.

So, if you’re wondering how you can unlock Honkai Star Rail daily missions and begin claiming some free items, our guide has you covered.

What are Honkai Star Rail daily missions?

As the name suggests, Honkai Star Rail daily missions are missions that are generated daily and reset every day. Just like Genshin Impact’s daily commissions, Honkai Star Rail’s daily missions reward players with EXP and other in-game items.

How to unlock Honkai Star Rail daily missions?

HoYoverse Unlocking Honkai Star Rail daily missions doesn’t take too long.

In order to unlock Honkai Star Rail’s daily missions, players must first reach Trailblaze level 11, which can be done by simply playing through the main story. This won’t take long if you use Honkai Star Rail’s best characters and focus on completing missions.

Once you’ve reached level 11, you’ll be able to complete one daily mission per day. Make sure you remember to clear your daily mission to capitalize on the extra EXP and rewards.

Honkai Star Rail daily mission rewards

While each Honkai Star Rail daily mission offers different completion rewards, the main items that are often given out are Stellar Jade, Trailblaze EXP, Lost Gold Fragments, and Credits.

Due to the quick nature of daily missions, we recommend doing these as soon as you log on, as the rewards can really help you when it comes to leveling up and acquiring Warps for the current Honkai Star Rail banner.

So, there you have it; that’s everything you need to know about Honkai Star Rail daily missions. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

