miHoYo reveal new Genshin Impact daily commissions coming next update

Genshin Impact’s daily commission system is getting a much needed refresh in the Version 2.4 update, miHoYo has confirmed. New quests, as well as a long-awaited map change, are expected to launch in the January 2022 patch.

Daily commissions are the backbone of Genshin Impact. Once you unlock them upon hitting Adventure Rank 12, they are how you earn a lot of your Adventure EXP, as well as other rewards like Mora, Friendship EXP, and Story Keys.

However, the missions have gotten quite stale in recent updates. As time goes on, older commissions in Mondstadt and Liyue become repetitive ⁠— and more like a chore before you can get exploring in Teyvat each day.

miHoYo has paid attention to this common community gripe, and are looking at solving some of the issues with Genshin Impact’s daily commissions in update 2.4. The developers are adding a handful of new quests, and also making it a bit easier to navigate between them.

“11 new Commission Quests will become available in Version 2.4. By completing specific prerequisite quests or meeting given criteria, you will have the opportunity to receive these Daily Commissions,” miHoYo confirmed in a December 24 blog post.

However, the map change is interesting. With Inazuma being far split from the rest of Teyvat ⁠— and the map continuing to sprawl outwards ⁠— trying to move from A to B can be tedious.

miHoYo have promised “optimizations” to the navigation process on the “ever-expanding map”, and will reveal the changes in more detail during the December 26 special program stream.

Exactly what the new Commission Quests will include remains to be seen, but they should hopefully add some variety to the daily Genshin Impact grind.

Genshin Impact update 2.4 is also set to include the 2022 Lantern Rite event ⁠— named Fleeting Colors in Flight ⁠— as well as new releases Shenhe and Yun Jin.