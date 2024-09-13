Honkai Star Rail 2.7 leaks reveal SP Tingyun, Sunday & Mr Reca details ahead of release

Honkai Star Rail 2.7 leaks have revealed exciting details surrounding three new characters, allowing players to begin saving Stellar Jade for their banners.

Headlining the recent wave of Honkai Star Rail leaks are SP Tingyun, Sunday, and Mr Reca – three unreleased units that aim to shake up the meta. News on upcoming characters has always been exciting for the community, especially for those who wish to save their Star Rail Special Passes for future units.

While many players are currently getting to grips with Feixiao, it looks like she won’t be the only Foxian to receive some attention on the game’s banners. So, if you’re looking for the latest information on SP Tingyun, Sunday, and Mr Reca, we have everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

No, Honkai Star Rail 2.7 doesn’t have a release date yet.

However, based on the usual six-week update schedule, it will likely be available by mid-December 2024.

Article continues after ad

New characters

SP Tingyun

According to a reliable leaker, the Honkai Star Rail 2.7 update will include a new 5-star Tingyun variant. UBatcha revealed that SP Tingyun utilizes Fire elemental attacks and is a member of the Nihility path.

There’s been a lot of mystery surrounding the whereabouts of Tingyun, especially after the Phantylia incident. However, with the recent 2.5 story quest revealing her fate, it makes sense that HoYoverse would create a new form for the fan-favorite Foxian.

Article continues after ad

Sunday

HoYoverse Sunday has appeared as an important NPC in HSR.

SP Tingyun isn’t the only character to be leaked for 2.7, as details surrounding Sunday have also appeared. Sunday first appeared in the Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.6 “Crown of the Mundane and Divine” Special Program, and has since played an important role in the Penacony storyline.

No details have been shared about Sunday’s kit, but leakers have revealed that he is a 5-star character utilizes Imaginary attacks, and is a member of the Harmony path.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Mr Reca

Details on Mr Reca are extremely light, but a 2.6 beta leak has given HSR fans an early look at a new Light Cone. Dubbed “Dream’s Montage” the image appears to show a new male character burning a cinema reel.

It’s important to note, that all the leaks should be taken with a grain of salt. We’ll update each section as and when further details are announced, but that is currently everything we know about the 2.7 update.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, be sure to check out our 2.6 update hub to get the lowdown on all the content coming to Honkai Star Rail next month.