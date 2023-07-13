Can you play Honkai Star Rail on Mac? Well, here’s everything you need to know on whether you can play this gacha game on your Apple device.

Honkai Star Rail is the latest game from the creators behind Genshin Impact. Not only does it include a huge roster of colorful characters, but it also features a flashy combat system and an ever-evolving story. This has made Honkai Star Rail incredibly popular amongst anime and JRPG fans.

However, those on Mac will obviously be wondering whether the gacha game is playable on Apple computers. So, if you wish to know if Honkai Star Rail is officially supported or if there are any workarounds, then our Honkai Star Rail Mac guide has everything you need to know.

Can you play Honkai Star Rail on Mac?

HoYoverse There are a few workarounds to play Honkai Star Rail on Mac.

No, Honkai Star Rail is not officially available on Mac. However, there are a few simple workarounds that will enable you to play HoYoverse’s gacha game on your system.

How to play Honkai Star Rail on Mac

Boot Camp Assistant

To put it simply, Boot Camp Assistant allows you to run Windows on macOS. However, this software only works on Intel Mac machines. The steps you need to follow have been provided below:

Download Boot Camp Assistant.

Download a Windows 10 ISO file.

Launch Boot Camp Assistant on your Mac from the Utilities folder.

Start the installation and complete the process.

Install any necessary drivers to ensure that Windows works properly.

Once you’ve done this, you’ll be able to download and play Honkai Star Rail on your Mac without any problems.

GeForce Now

The other way to play Honkai Star Rail on Mac, is through GeForce Now, which enables you to play the game via Cloud. However, you will need to pay a monthly subscription to use this service. With that out of the way, here are all the steps needed to play Honkai Star Rail on Mac through GeForce Now:

Download GeForce Now from the official website.

Install the applications and drag and drop them into the Applications folder.

Run GeForce Now and select Honkai Star Rail.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about playing Honkai Star Rail on Mac. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and updates.

