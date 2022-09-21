Scorn: Trailer, platforms, & everything we know

Scorn is an upcoming horror game that looks to be taking inspiration from various creepy sources. Here’s everything we know about the game.

Scorn is an upcoming survival horror game that is heavily inspired by the terrifying body horror and sci-fi art of H. R. Giger. To those who don’t know, the Alien series of films was also heavily based on Giger’s work. Therefore, we expect Scorn to replicate much of the horror seen in Alien Isolation and other games that used the Xenomorths.

Played from a first-person perspective, Scorn will marry shooter elements with traditional survival horror. The game also looks like it will appeal to fans of games like Outlast, Bioshock, and Resident Evil Village.

Ebb Software Scorn will be a horror shooter played in first person.

Does Scorn have a release date?

Yes, Scorn will release on October 21, 2022.

What platforms will Scorn be on?

Scorn will release on Xbox Series X|S and PC. There’s been no word on a PS5 or Nintendo Switch version.

It’s also worth noting that the developers have revealed the game will not be coming to last-gen consoles.

Scorn trailer

Check out the trailer for the Scorn below:

Scorn gameplay and setting

Due to the game sharing design influences with H. R. Giger’s work, Scorn looks like it could be set in the Aliens universe, as the locations and character models look very similar. However, the game will be set in its own contained universe.

Players will control a skinless humanoid figure who’s woken up on a nightmarish alien planet with hostile monsters. The figure will be able to defend itself by equipping various bio-organic weapons that helpfully double up as guns.

It appears that while the skinless figure will be a lamb to the slaughter at first, they’ll soon be able to turn their body into a living weapon as they explore the planet and attempt to escape it. We expect we’ll learn more about the figure and its connection to the planet as the game’s story unfolds.

