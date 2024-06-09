Xbox Showcase confirms Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred release & first look at Mephisto

The 2024 Xbox Showcase is now well underway, and there has been a spectacular number of reveals and confirmations. One of the biggest is the news that the upcoming Diablo 4 expansion, Vessel of Hatred, has finally got a release date.

The opening cinematic for Vessel of Hatred was an exercise in Diablo’s usual approach to trailers, as horrendous acts are inflicted upon the undeserving. The big bad also took center stage for the first time as Mephisto slowly revealed his diabolical plans for Sanctuary.

The big news is that the expansion now has a release date, with Vessel of Hatred set to hit live servers on October 8, 2024. It will continue the story in the base game and add a ton of new content for players to enjoy.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment The Vessel of Hatred DLC could bring lapsed players back.

The Diablo community will be heading back to the Jungles of Kurast, a zone that featured heavily in Diablo 2. The zone also makes sense from a lore perspective, as players worked in that game to overcome Mephisto, who had been imprisoned in one of the Jungle’s prisons.

Article continues after ad

There is no further news on the mysterious new class that many predict will be the Spiritborn. What we do know is that it won’t have featured in any Diablo game to date. The general makeup of the class is widely believed to also be a mixture of spell-slinging and melee, a hybrid option for players who don’t want to choose.

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 has been on an impressive run since the launch of Season 4, breaking concurrent player records on Steam in the process. Though the majority of the player base is still found on Battle Net, it’s a good sign that the game is the healthiest it has been since its launch.

If you want to know more about the exciting Xbox Showcase announcements, we’ve got you covered.