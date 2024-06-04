Destiny 3 speculation kicked into orbit as creative director sends cryptic tweets

Destiny 2 and Bungie executive creative director Luke Smith has released a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), kickstarting speculation about the possible release of Destiny 3.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape is releasing on June 4, 2024, putting an end to the Light and Darkness saga that began in 2014. While the world is excited to learn the fate of the Guardian, the Witness, Ikora, Cayde, Zavala, Mara Sov, and others, they are also eager to learn about what’s next.

Destiny has become more than just a game, establishing an emotional connection with players that has developed over the last decade and they aren’t ready to part with it yet. For many in the community, this franchise has changed their lives, and they want it to continue in the future. As it happens, Bungie’s executive creative director, Luke Smith, may have something for players.

On June 4, 2024, he published a series of tweets speaking about the journey, with the final one having three instances of the word “Hope”. While this word isn’t special, what makes it cryptic is that he wrote it with a capital “H”. This led to speculations in the community that a potential sequel might be on the horizon.

Bungie Luke Smith may have hinted at a potential Destiny 3.

Content creator Aztecross made a video about it, discussing that this might be a hint at Destiny 3. Rick Kackis also chimed in, “Why you capitalizing “Hope” 3 different times?”

Fallout Plays couldn’t help but notice the “capitalizing that word more than once.” For some like Datto, Destiny 3 makes sense as it will help to reboot the game and bring forth a massive influx of players. This could be another instance of the community overthinking, but that is the only word that was written differently from the others in the tweet.

Bungie has already confirmed that Destiny is not ending with The Final Shape. However, it is unclear whether Bungie will make Destiny 3 or continue Destiny 2 in the future. Luke Smith mentioned in The Final Shape Gameplay preview that players will learn the future of this game after the Witness is defeated.

For now, players need to focus on The Final Shape campaign and the raid Salvation’s Edge, that releases on June 7, 2024. Once that is done, there will be plenty of time in hand to get the discussions going surrounding the future of this beloved franchise.