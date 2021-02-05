Logo
How to get Panther Statue from GTA Online Cayo Perico heist

Published: 5/Feb/2021 10:11

by Connor Bennett
GTA Online's Black Panther statue target
Rockstar Games

GTA Online

The Panther statue is the most lucrative target in the Cayo Perico heist, with plenty of GTA Online fans confused about how and when to get it. Here’s what you need to know.

The majority of Grand Theft Auto Online’s have had a pretty linear structure. You identify a target, charge in, and steal it before evading the police and getting out of there.

That changed with the Diamond Casino heist as Rockstar Games added a few little wrinkles in terms of how you approach the robbery. They took things up a notch with Cayo Perico as well, letting you perform the heist as a solo player.

One thing that the two heists have in common is the fact that you can go after different targets. In the Diamond Casino heists, actual diamonds are the best thing you can go after, whereas that regard goes to the Panther statue in Cayo Perico.

GTA Online Cayo perico el rubio character
Rockstar Games
The Cayo Perico heist is all about GTA Online’s new character, El Rubio.

How to get Black Panther statue target in Cayo Perico heist

Getting your hands on either target is not easy. You have to wait for Rockstar Games to make them live, and that only comes during a special event week. Though, some players have used exploits to get them early too.

These special event weeks are announced by Rockstar during their weekly Thursday updates, and the next one is around Valentine’s Day.

Valentines Day was actually the first time Diamonds had an increased chance of appearing in the Casino heist. And that looks to be the case with the Panther Statue. It’ll be an easy process once it goes live. Just select the statue as your target, and hop into the heist.

  1. Select the Panther Statue as your heist target (when its live)
  2. Select your approach for the Cayo Perico heist
  3. Jump into the heist
  4. Steal the statue!

As for how much it’ll be worth, the Diamonds have been worth a whopping $3,290,000 on normal, so we should see the statue eclipse that. Cayo Perico is the most lucrative heist, after all.

However, as of writing, it is just a case of waiting for the target to go live. Rockstar hasn’t confirmed it yet, but all signs are pointing toward it going live soon.

Overwatch

Overwatch 2 missing 2021 draws concerned response from players

Published: 5/Feb/2021 7:26

by Brad Norton
Overwatch 2 gameplay
Blizzard

Overwatch 2

Following Blizzard’s confirmation that Overwatch 2 won’t be released in 2021, the community took to social media to share their mixed feelings on the matter.

During a February 4 earnings call, Activision Blizzard finally touched on Overwatch 2 for the first time in 15 months. However, the news wasn’t what many were hoping to hear. 

Despite recently passing a “major” internal milestone, the title is still quite far off. Blizzard President J. Allen Brack confirmed that a full release isn’t expected until 2022 “at the earliest.”

Naturally, this news exploded across the internet as Overwatch players have desperately been holding out for new content.

As with most video game delays, the majority of today’s reactions were filled with disappointment. It certainly wasn’t the positive development fans were hoping for.

“I think it might be a good time to bring one of the few heroes they plan to launch Overwatch 2 with to Overwatch 1,” ‘MattTheHuman’ suggested on Twitter.

If the sequel does in fact launch in 2022, that will have left a staggering gap between fresh content drops. It would be roughly 22 months since the last hero, and 33 months since the last map, assuming a January 2022 launch.

“This is a little much now,” Overwatch League commentator Mitch ‘Uber’ Leslie chimed in on Twitter. “I’m not f**king Ghandi.”

Others joked that the game might not see the light of day for a lot longer than most think. “Can’t wait to play Overwatch 2 on the PS6,” ‘friendzoneCEO’ joked.

Meanwhile, popular content creator ‘Skill Up’ approached the news with a more pragmatic response. “Personally, I think the last thing Blizzard needs is another botched or rushed release,” he explained. “Taking their time was what made [original] Blizzard great.”

Holding off until the game is just right could be a blessing in disguise for Blizzard. While fans are eager to get their hands on any new content, waiting to release a great game is always better than rushing out a mediocre game.

Even with the new release window, BlizzConline 2021 is right around the corner to potentially lift the lid on even more Overwatch 2 news. Here’s how you can tune in on February 19.