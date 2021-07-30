Where to find all Exotic Exports List cars in GTA Online

GTA Online has a new challenge for players to complete. It’s called the Exotic Exports List, and it requires you to find and deliver a list of rare and expensive cars to the Docks.
The recent Los Santos Tuners update introduced a host of exciting features for GTA Online fans to sink their teeth into, including the LS Car Meet location, several new vehicles, and collectibles like the media sticks.
It also debuted a new Exotic Exports List for players to work their way through. This list of rare and expensive cars can be collected from unmarked locations around the map and exchanged for cash and RP (Reputation).
Advertisement
Although you’ll be given a list of vehicle names, you won’t have any indication of where to find them, meaning this challenge might be more difficult than you’d first think. Fortunately, there are a few ways to make this easier.
Where to find Exotic cars in GTA Online
There are two ways of finding Exotic cars In GTA Online. The cheaper cars on the list can be found driven by NPCs, and you can simply take them over. The more high-end cars like the Elegy Retro Custom, though, will only be found parked.
You’ll know you’ve found an Exotic Exports List vehicle because it will appear as a small blue dot on your map. This will only show up when you’re nearby, so completing this challenge will rely on a mixture of luck and being in the right area.
Advertisement
- Read More: Fastest ways to earn LS Car Meet rep
While coming across these Exotic cars will happen mostly at random, the good people over at GTAWeb have put together a map of all 100 potential spawn locations, which you can see below.
GTA Online Exotic Exports List car locations
The map above features potential spawn locations for the Exotic Exports List cars. It’s not guaranteed that you’ll find one at these locations, but if you’re determined to finish this challenge, it’s a good starting point.
We’d argue that the best way to complete this challenge, though, is to drive around completing other missions and snapping up the Exotic cars whenever you see them appear on your map.
Advertisement
All Exotic Exports List cars in GTA Online
The Exotic Exports List board will show 10 cars for you to collect at any one time, but there are actually plenty more vehicles that could show up on your list.
Here are all of the Exotic Exports List cars in GTA Online:
- Albany Alpha
- Albany Buccaneer Custom
- Albany V-STR
- Annis Elegy Retro Custom
- Annis S80RR
- Benefactor Kriege
- Benefactor Surano
- Bravado Banshee 900R
- Bravado Verlierer
- Coil Raiden
- Declasse Drift Yosemite
- Declasse Mamba
- Dewbauchee Specter
- Enus Paragon R
- Grotti Carbonizzare
- Grotti Turisom R
- Hijak Ruston
- Imponte Ruiner
- Invetero Coquette
- Karin 190z
- Lampadati Tigon
- Lampadati Tropos Rallye
- Maxwell Asbo
- Maxwell Vagrant
- Obey Rocoto
- Ocelot Penetrator
- Ocelot Swinger
- Overflod Autarch
- Overflod Tyrant
- Pegassi Infernus
- Pegassi Monroe
- Pfister Comet
- Principe Deveste Eight
- Ubermacht SC1
- Vapid Bullet
- Vysser Neo
Exotic Exports List rewards in GTA Online
For each car that you return, you’ll earn $20,000. That’s a sweet deal in itself, but when you deliver the 10th and final Exotic Exports vehicle, you’ll be given $120,000. This means you can earn a total of $300,000 for completing this challenge.
It doesn’t matter what condition the Exotic car is in when you deliver it. As long as it’s still working, you’ll get that reward. Of course, it’s still better to be cautious when delivering these cars so you don’t accidentally blow them up.
Advertisement
How to get the Exotic Exports List in GTA Online
You can find the Exotic Exports List on the upper floor of your auto shop property. Before it will appear, you’ll need to complete one robbery contract from KDJ, and you’ll get a phone call telling you it’s ready.
While the Exotic Exports List challenge should then begin, some players have reported bugs where the cars don’t appear on the map. To fix this, make sure Air Freight is turned on in your interactive map settings.
That’s everything you need to know about the Exotic Exports List challenge! For more guides like this one, check out our GTA Online main page.
Advertisement