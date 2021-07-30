Where to find all Exotic Exports List cars in GTA Online

GTA Online has a new challenge for players to complete. It’s called the Exotic Exports List, and it requires you to find and deliver a list of rare and expensive cars to the Docks.

The recent Los Santos Tuners update introduced a host of exciting features for GTA Online fans to sink their teeth into, including the LS Car Meet location, several new vehicles, and collectibles like the media sticks.

It also debuted a new Exotic Exports List for players to work their way through. This list of rare and expensive cars can be collected from unmarked locations around the map and exchanged for cash and RP (Reputation).

Advertisement

Although you’ll be given a list of vehicle names, you won’t have any indication of where to find them, meaning this challenge might be more difficult than you’d first think. Fortunately, there are a few ways to make this easier.

Where to find Exotic cars in GTA Online

There are two ways of finding Exotic cars In GTA Online. The cheaper cars on the list can be found driven by NPCs, and you can simply take them over. The more high-end cars like the Elegy Retro Custom, though, will only be found parked.

You’ll know you’ve found an Exotic Exports List vehicle because it will appear as a small blue dot on your map. This will only show up when you’re nearby, so completing this challenge will rely on a mixture of luck and being in the right area.

Advertisement

Read More: Fastest ways to earn LS Car Meet rep

While coming across these Exotic cars will happen mostly at random, the good people over at GTAWeb have put together a map of all 100 potential spawn locations, which you can see below.

GTA Online Exotic Exports List car locations

The map above features potential spawn locations for the Exotic Exports List cars. It’s not guaranteed that you’ll find one at these locations, but if you’re determined to finish this challenge, it’s a good starting point.

We’d argue that the best way to complete this challenge, though, is to drive around completing other missions and snapping up the Exotic cars whenever you see them appear on your map.

Advertisement

All Exotic Exports List cars in GTA Online

The Exotic Exports List board will show 10 cars for you to collect at any one time, but there are actually plenty more vehicles that could show up on your list.

Here are all of the Exotic Exports List cars in GTA Online:

Albany Alpha

Albany Buccaneer Custom

Albany V-STR

Annis Elegy Retro Custom

Annis S80RR

Benefactor Kriege

Benefactor Surano

Bravado Banshee 900R

Bravado Verlierer

Coil Raiden

Declasse Drift Yosemite

Declasse Mamba

Dewbauchee Specter

Enus Paragon R

Grotti Carbonizzare

Grotti Turisom R

Hijak Ruston

Imponte Ruiner

Invetero Coquette

Karin 190z

Lampadati Tigon

Lampadati Tropos Rallye

Maxwell Asbo

Maxwell Vagrant

Obey Rocoto

Ocelot Penetrator

Ocelot Swinger

Overflod Autarch

Overflod Tyrant

Pegassi Infernus

Pegassi Monroe

Pfister Comet

Principe Deveste Eight

Ubermacht SC1

Vapid Bullet

Vysser Neo

Exotic Exports List rewards in GTA Online

For each car that you return, you’ll earn $20,000. That’s a sweet deal in itself, but when you deliver the 10th and final Exotic Exports vehicle, you’ll be given $120,000. This means you can earn a total of $300,000 for completing this challenge.

Read More: GTA Online player sets Street Race world record

It doesn’t matter what condition the Exotic car is in when you deliver it. As long as it’s still working, you’ll get that reward. Of course, it’s still better to be cautious when delivering these cars so you don’t accidentally blow them up.

Advertisement

How to get the Exotic Exports List in GTA Online

You can find the Exotic Exports List on the upper floor of your auto shop property. Before it will appear, you’ll need to complete one robbery contract from KDJ, and you’ll get a phone call telling you it’s ready.

While the Exotic Exports List challenge should then begin, some players have reported bugs where the cars don’t appear on the map. To fix this, make sure Air Freight is turned on in your interactive map settings.

That’s everything you need to know about the Exotic Exports List challenge! For more guides like this one, check out our GTA Online main page.