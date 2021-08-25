GTA Online Cayo Perico rewards list: How much is it worth?

The total value of GTA Online’s Cayo Perico Heist has been hotly contested around the internet. We’ve gathered some numbers to help players get a better idea of how much money they can expect to bring home after completing it.

Cayo Perico is Rockstar’s biggest update yet and with so much information to sort through, it can be hard to nail down exactly how valuable the heist actually is.

Let’s take a look at how much you can expect to bag up from the game’s best heist yet. The total amount of money you collect will vary from run to run, but these numbers should be close to your final profit.

Advertisement

GTA Cayo Perico Primary Targets: How much are they worth?

Ruby Necklace

The ruby necklace isn’t the most impressive of items, but it will still net you a decent reward.

Normal: $1,00,000

Hard: $1,100,000

Bearer Bonds

Cayo Perico begins to scale up with the bearer bonds, drawing closer to the amounts of money one would expect for a heist that costs two million dollars to initiate.

Normal: $1,100,000

Hard: $1,210,000

Pink Diamond

Collecting the pink diamond is absolutely worth your time. It’s the second-most valuable item in the heist.

Normal: $1, 300,000

Hard: $1,430,000

Black Panther Statue

The statue is Cayo Perico’s biggest haul by far. You can expect to clear around two million dollars from this item alone.

Normal: $1,700,000

Hard: $2,000,000

GTA Cayo Perico Secondary Targets: How much are they worth?

The payday for secondary targets isn’t as dazzling as the bigger targets, but you can still collect a nice lump of change off of them. Your final payout will depend on which items you prioritize but there is roughly $900,000 up for grabs.

Advertisement

Cocaine

Normal: $220,000

Painting

Normal: $190,000

Gold

Normal: $330,00

Weed

Normal: $140,000

The Cayo Perico Heist brings in more money than any other heist in the game.

It may require a slightly expensive set-up, but once you complete the heist for yourself and bring home that sweet bag of cash, there will be no going back to the lesser heists around the world of GTA Online.