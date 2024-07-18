GTA Online has a brand-new daily activity in the form of Madrazo Hits. Here’s everything you need to know about getting started with them.

Even though much of the Grand Theft Auto community’s attention is on GTA 6, Rockstar has still been rolling out new content and updates for GTA Online.

Most recently we had the Bottom Dollar Bounties update which, as the name suggests, allows you to live out your Dog The Bounty Hunter fantasies and chase down some of Los Santos’ biggest criminals.

As with any update, we’ve had drip-feed content. That includes cars and, now, a new set of hitman jobs for Martin Madrazo which are aptly called – Madrazo Hits. Here’s what you need to know about them.

How to start Madrazo Hits in GTA Online

These Madrazo Hits are daily activities, just like the treasure chests that you can find on Cayo Perico. They’re good news for anyone who is a daily grinder and owns a bail office. Yes, you have to own a bail office to be able to do these hits.

From there, simply hop into any GTA Online lobby and you’ll be contacted by Martin Madrazo, letting you know that he’s on the hunt for some people who’ve wronged him.

Once that introduction has been made, open your map, and you’ll find a purple reticle with a dollar sign inside to represent the hit. Make your way over to its location and you’ll be sent a photo of the target that you need to track down.

Join a GTA Online lobby Wait for a text from Martin Madrazo about a hit target Find the purple Madrazo Hits marker on the map Travel over to the location and take down the target Take a photo of the body and you’ll be paid!

GTAWeb These are all the locations of Madrazo Hits in GTA Online.

How much are Madrazo Hits worth in GTA Online?

When Madrazo contacts you, he’ll inform you that you’ll get paid a bonus for using his “preferred” weapon on each job. Doing so will grant you a $10,000 bonus.

Each hit is worth $20,000, so you can make a simple $30,000 for just a few minutes of work. You’ll get a bunch of RP to help level up your character as well.

The weapon that he wants you to use will be shown in the top left-hand corner of your screen when you’re in the search area. So, keep an eye out when you enter the gold circle.

Each target isn’t too difficult to find, just be prepared to be involved in a shoot-out.