How to change your target in GTA Online's Cayo Perico heist - Dexerto

Changing your target in the GTA Online Cayo Perico heist might not look possible, but there’s a very handy trick that could land you more Pink Diamonds and Panther statues.

It’s all well and good hoping for Diamonds or Panther statues in Grand Theft Auto, yet quite often you will be on the receiving end of a much smaller prize – like a pesky bottle of that Sinsimito Tequila.

The rarer targets in this lucrative theft mission are not available all of the time, but when they are it’s definitely advantageous if you know how to select them.

In order to do that, here are a few steps you should follow.

Steps to change your target in Cayo Perico heist – in pictures

1. Visit your Apartment in GTA Online, go to the heist setup room and start the job

2. Fly the Velum plane across the map until you reach Cayo Perico

3. Bypass the VOLTLab system by completing the puzzle

4. Open the Sightsser app on your iFruit phone and hack the camera

5. Check to see which target you have been given and restart the GTA Online heist if you would like to change

All GTA Online Cayo Perico rewards and value

Here is the full list of Cayo Perico heist targets and cash rewards, once you have completed the job.

Sinsimito Tequila – $900K Normal / $990K

$900K Normal / $990K Hard Ruby Necklace – $1M Normal / $1.1M

– $1M Normal / $1.1M Hard Bearer Bonds – $1.1M Normal / $1.21M

– $1.1M Normal / $1.21M Hard Pink Diamond – $1.3M Normal / $1.43M

– $1.3M Normal / $1.43M Hard Panther Statue – $1.73M Normal / $1.9M Hard

For more GTA Online guides and tips, check out our list below:

