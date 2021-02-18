Where to find Peyote Plants in GTA Online – All locations - Dexerto

Rockstar Games shook things up with their February 18 update and brought back Peyote Plants to GTA Online. Now, players can head back to their spawn locations, have a bite to eat and turn into an animal.
Even though it is now seven years old, GTA Online is still a vast world where players can do pretty much anything they want to – provided it falls within the limitations of the game, that is.
While things like heisting the casino, racing, and transporting business goods, are pretty realistic, sometimes Rockstar Games dives into their bag filled with weird and wonderful tricks that will have players laughing for hours on end.
What are Peyote Plants in GTA 5?
Peyote Plants can be eaten in GTA 5.
These plants are scattered around Los Santos and the GTA 5 map’s wider regions. They can be eaten by any player one standing close to them, and will have a drastic effect on their character – swapping their human body for an animal’s one.
There’s nothing too complicated about the process – you don’t have to do some special job for Lester or have a certain set rank on your Rockstar account. Instead, all you have to do is find a Peyote plant and you will be transformed into a random animal that you’d find in GTA V.
GTA Online Peyote plants locations
These Peyote plants, however, aren’t stuck in one area of the map – they are spread out all over the place; you can find them while just out for a drive.
Thanks to gosunoob, you can use the below map to find every single Peyote plant location in GTA Online. All you have to do is go towards one of the markers and your controller will start vibrating the closer you get to a plant.
Monster Hunter Rise features plenty of toothy terrors to test your might against, so find out everything you need to know about all of the game’s confirmed monsters.
Monster Hunter Rise’s Switch release is just around the corner and Capcom’s new beast-slaying game aims to be the best entry yet. While the game borrows elements from previous Monster Hunter titles, Rise features plenty of new content for fans to sink their teeth into.
From newly discovered locales to the unique Wire Bug and Wyvern Riding mechanics, there is certainly a lot to be excited about.
However, just like every Monster Hunter game before it, Rise features a huge roster of creatures for players to hunt. To help get you ready for Rise’s Switch release, we’ve covered every monster that will be coming to the game so far.
New Monster Hunter Rise monsters
Magnamalo
Magnamalo certainly looks terrifying.
Maganamalo is Monster Hunter Rise’s flagship beast and the one that exudes an aurora of darkness. It’s said that whenever this terrifying monster makes an appearance, the world will be plunged into chaos. Whenever this monster devours its terrified victims, purple “Hellfire” flames begin to ooze from its mouth, claws, and tail.
Not only does this make Magnamalo look even more intimidating, it also further adds to this horned beast’s lethality. Despite its overall bulky build, Magnamalo is capable of unleashing some incredibly fast attacks. Expect plenty of mighty tail slams, fiery ranged attacks, and colossal gap closers. Even poor Rathalos couldn’t escape Magnamlos rage.
Goss Harag
Goss Harag fashions its own lethal blades.
Goss Harag stalks the snowy tundras of the Frost Islands in search of its prey. This cold-loving creature is known to fashion its own icy blades by freezing its own bodily fluids, emulating that of the hunters that dare to pursue it. While Goss Harag may be an unconventional blade master, its methodical sword swings can quickly sweep hunters off their feet.
Once the makeshift blade has shattered, Goss Harag will use its massive claws to swipe and claw away at its foes. It also has a number of ranged attacks in the form of a deadly ice beam, dagger throw, and AoE shockwave.
Somnacanth
Sleeping soundly isn’t an option when Somnacanth is around.
This swamp-dwelling creature may not look as imposing as the Maganamalo or Goss Harag, but it can make short work of those that underestimate it. Somnacanth is known to lurk in the murky waters of the Flooded Forest. While this aquatic serpent lacks the strength to face tougher foes head-on, it does have a crafty trick up its scaly sleeve.
When threatened, Somnacanth will expel sleep powder from an organ on its neck. After a few seconds, any creature hit will be sent straight to sleep. During this nightmarish nap, the Mermaid Wyvern will launch a deadly surprise attack. Expect plenty of uneasy dreams when Somnacanth is around.
Bishaten
We thought having one of your five a day was healthy…
Bishaten is a mischievous trickster that enjoys toying with its prey. The omnivorous ape is known to store all kinds of fruits in its belly pouch, which it both eats and uses as a weapon. One of Bishaten’s most deadly attacks sees the ape take a yellow fruit from its pouch, which it then uses in an aerial attack that leaves the hunter inflicted with stun.
If the immobilizing effect from this attack wasn’t bad enough, Bishaten can also hurl out purple fruits that poison hunters. While its winged arms help it glide from tree to tree, the ape-like creature uses its tail to both bat fruit and slam its prey into the ground. You’ll likely need to focus on this monster’s tail if you wish to topple it over and break its head.
Aknosom
Aknosom frills make for a rather thrilling hunt.
Aknosom uses its gigantic frill to ward off potential threats and smash its foes into the ground when hunting. When enraged, the Bird Wyvern will lower its head and charge down any hunters. One of Aknosom’s signature moves is its head slam, which sees the monster smash its beak into the ground in an attempt to skewer those beneath it.
Veteran hunter will also be pleased to know that Aknosom has an attack that is strikingly similar to that of Yian Kut-Ku’s. However, unlike Yian Kut-Ku’s fire-based move, Aknosom takes to the air and spits fireballs in a circle.
Great Izuchi
Great Izuchi may not be big, but its agility makes up for this.
Great Izuchi is incredibly similar to Monster Hunter’s other raptor-like Bird Wyverns. If you’ve ever taken down Great Jaggi, Wroggi, Baggi, and World’s Kulu-Ya-Ku, then you know exactly what to expect here. Great Izuchi roams around in packs with smaller Izuchi and will relentlessly hound their prey.
Despite its small size, this monster is capable of unleashing a quick flurry of claw-based attacks. Great Izuchi is also incredibly agile, often leaping back and forth between each attack.
Tetranadon
Tetranadon uses its colossal weight to crush its foes.
Tetranadon quickly caught the eye of many a Monster Hunter. Not only does this gigantic amphibian look like its consumed every creature in the game, it also has one of the most comedic designs. Despite this, the greedy glutton is capable of some truly horrifying things. After all, Tetranadon didn’t get his way by living off a vegetarian diet.
Instead, this mighty monster consumes its victims whole leaving no trail of life behind. It then uses its bloated stomach to crash its way into any hunters that disturb its feeding frenzy. While its attacks may be slow when compared to the other monsters in Rise, they do hit extremely hard.
Rakna-Kadaki
Arachnophobes may want to avoid this hunt entirely.
Rakna-Kadaki appears in Rise’s new volcanic region – Lava Caverns. The spider-like creature bombards hunters with sticky webs, immobilizing its victims before unleashing deadly fire beams and burning gas. If that wasn’t bad enough, Rakna-Kadaki also carries its offspring with it.
These smaller spiders are named “Rachnoid” and while they may look small, they help their mother catch and attack her prey. You’ll need to fend off both if you wish to avoid a grizzly death. Expect plenty of web-based ranged attacks, fiery beams, and erratic movements when fighting this creepy critter.
Almudron
Almudron uses its tail to dissolve the very ground beneath its prey.
Almudron is known to inhabit the mountainous regions of Kamura, but the Rampage has forced it out of its home and into the Sandy Plains. This serpent-like creature uses its colossal tail to fling mud at its victims, barraging them until they can no longer move.
Rise’s desert-dwelling wyvern can even melt the very ground beneath its prey, stopping them dead in their tracks before dragging them into the muddy depths below. Almudron also covers itself in this muddy ooze to help defend itself from hunters’ attacks.
All returning monsters in Monster Hunter Rise (so far)
Mizutsune is one of the many fan-favorites that’s stomping its way into Rise.
Monster Hunter Rise’s roster wouldn’t be complete without feature a few familiar faces. In fact, Rise is home to monsters from nearly every generation. If that wasn’t exciting enough, a lot of these returning monsters have new moves that will give even veteran hunters a surprise.
Here all the returning monsters coming to Monster Hunter Rise so far:
Lagombi
Khezu
Great Baggi
Barioth
Mizutsune
Tigrex
Rathalos
Rathian
Arzuros
Royal Ludroth
Anjanath
Great Wroggi
Jyuratodus
Kulu-Ya-Ku
Puke-Pukei
Tobi-Kadachi
Volvidon
Basarios
Diablos
Rajang
Monster Hunter Rise’s final roster will likely expand when the game officially releases on 26 March 2021. After all, there are still a lot of creatures we’ve yet to see. Make sure you check our Monster Rise hub for all the latest news.