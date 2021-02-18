Where to find Peyote Plants in GTA Online – All locations - Dexerto

Monster Hunter Rise features plenty of toothy terrors to test your might against, so find out everything you need to know about all of the game’s confirmed monsters.

Monster Hunter Rise’s Switch release is just around the corner and Capcom’s new beast-slaying game aims to be the best entry yet. While the game borrows elements from previous Monster Hunter titles, Rise features plenty of new content for fans to sink their teeth into.

From newly discovered locales to the unique Wire Bug and Wyvern Riding mechanics, there is certainly a lot to be excited about.

However, just like every Monster Hunter game before it, Rise features a huge roster of creatures for players to hunt. To help get you ready for Rise’s Switch release, we’ve covered every monster that will be coming to the game so far.

New Monster Hunter Rise monsters

Magnamalo

Maganamalo is Monster Hunter Rise’s flagship beast and the one that exudes an aurora of darkness. It’s said that whenever this terrifying monster makes an appearance, the world will be plunged into chaos. Whenever this monster devours its terrified victims, purple “Hellfire” flames begin to ooze from its mouth, claws, and tail.

Not only does this make Magnamalo look even more intimidating, it also further adds to this horned beast’s lethality. Despite its overall bulky build, Magnamalo is capable of unleashing some incredibly fast attacks. Expect plenty of mighty tail slams, fiery ranged attacks, and colossal gap closers. Even poor Rathalos couldn’t escape Magnamlos rage.

Goss Harag

Goss Harag stalks the snowy tundras of the Frost Islands in search of its prey. This cold-loving creature is known to fashion its own icy blades by freezing its own bodily fluids, emulating that of the hunters that dare to pursue it. While Goss Harag may be an unconventional blade master, its methodical sword swings can quickly sweep hunters off their feet.

Once the makeshift blade has shattered, Goss Harag will use its massive claws to swipe and claw away at its foes. It also has a number of ranged attacks in the form of a deadly ice beam, dagger throw, and AoE shockwave.

Somnacanth

This swamp-dwelling creature may not look as imposing as the Maganamalo or Goss Harag, but it can make short work of those that underestimate it. Somnacanth is known to lurk in the murky waters of the Flooded Forest. While this aquatic serpent lacks the strength to face tougher foes head-on, it does have a crafty trick up its scaly sleeve.

When threatened, Somnacanth will expel sleep powder from an organ on its neck. After a few seconds, any creature hit will be sent straight to sleep. During this nightmarish nap, the Mermaid Wyvern will launch a deadly surprise attack. Expect plenty of uneasy dreams when Somnacanth is around.

Bishaten

Bishaten is a mischievous trickster that enjoys toying with its prey. The omnivorous ape is known to store all kinds of fruits in its belly pouch, which it both eats and uses as a weapon. One of Bishaten’s most deadly attacks sees the ape take a yellow fruit from its pouch, which it then uses in an aerial attack that leaves the hunter inflicted with stun.

If the immobilizing effect from this attack wasn’t bad enough, Bishaten can also hurl out purple fruits that poison hunters. While its winged arms help it glide from tree to tree, the ape-like creature uses its tail to both bat fruit and slam its prey into the ground. You’ll likely need to focus on this monster’s tail if you wish to topple it over and break its head.

Aknosom

Aknosom uses its gigantic frill to ward off potential threats and smash its foes into the ground when hunting. When enraged, the Bird Wyvern will lower its head and charge down any hunters. One of Aknosom’s signature moves is its head slam, which sees the monster smash its beak into the ground in an attempt to skewer those beneath it.

Veteran hunter will also be pleased to know that Aknosom has an attack that is strikingly similar to that of Yian Kut-Ku’s. However, unlike Yian Kut-Ku’s fire-based move, Aknosom takes to the air and spits fireballs in a circle.

Great Izuchi

Great Izuchi is incredibly similar to Monster Hunter’s other raptor-like Bird Wyverns. If you’ve ever taken down Great Jaggi, Wroggi, Baggi, and World’s Kulu-Ya-Ku, then you know exactly what to expect here. Great Izuchi roams around in packs with smaller Izuchi and will relentlessly hound their prey.

Despite its small size, this monster is capable of unleashing a quick flurry of claw-based attacks. Great Izuchi is also incredibly agile, often leaping back and forth between each attack.

Tetranadon

Tetranadon quickly caught the eye of many a Monster Hunter. Not only does this gigantic amphibian look like its consumed every creature in the game, it also has one of the most comedic designs. Despite this, the greedy glutton is capable of some truly horrifying things. After all, Tetranadon didn’t get his way by living off a vegetarian diet.

Instead, this mighty monster consumes its victims whole leaving no trail of life behind. It then uses its bloated stomach to crash its way into any hunters that disturb its feeding frenzy. While its attacks may be slow when compared to the other monsters in Rise, they do hit extremely hard.

Rakna-Kadaki

Rakna-Kadaki appears in Rise’s new volcanic region – Lava Caverns. The spider-like creature bombards hunters with sticky webs, immobilizing its victims before unleashing deadly fire beams and burning gas. If that wasn’t bad enough, Rakna-Kadaki also carries its offspring with it.

These smaller spiders are named “Rachnoid” and while they may look small, they help their mother catch and attack her prey. You’ll need to fend off both if you wish to avoid a grizzly death. Expect plenty of web-based ranged attacks, fiery beams, and erratic movements when fighting this creepy critter.

Almudron

Almudron is known to inhabit the mountainous regions of Kamura, but the Rampage has forced it out of its home and into the Sandy Plains. This serpent-like creature uses its colossal tail to fling mud at its victims, barraging them until they can no longer move.

Rise’s desert-dwelling wyvern can even melt the very ground beneath its prey, stopping them dead in their tracks before dragging them into the muddy depths below. Almudron also covers itself in this muddy ooze to help defend itself from hunters’ attacks.

All returning monsters in Monster Hunter Rise (so far)

Monster Hunter Rise’s roster wouldn’t be complete without feature a few familiar faces. In fact, Rise is home to monsters from nearly every generation. If that wasn’t exciting enough, a lot of these returning monsters have new moves that will give even veteran hunters a surprise.

Returning Monsters list

Here all the returning monsters coming to Monster Hunter Rise so far:

Lagombi

Khezu

Great Baggi

Barioth

Mizutsune

Tigrex

Rathalos

Rathian

Arzuros

Royal Ludroth

Anjanath

Great Wroggi

Jyuratodus

Kulu-Ya-Ku

Puke-Pukei

Tobi-Kadachi

Volvidon

Basarios

Diablos

Rajang

Monster Hunter Rise’s final roster will likely expand when the game officially releases on 26 March 2021. After all, there are still a lot of creatures we’ve yet to see. Make sure you check our Monster Rise hub for all the latest news.