How to buy ammo in GTA 5 & GTA Online

GTA 5 and GTA Online share an incredible arsenal of weaponry that you’ll need to replenish with ammo. If you’re unsure how to keep your weapons loaded, then here are the best ways to buy ammo.

Rockstar Games launched the next-gen iteration of GTA 5 on March 15, after facing several delays beforehand. Alongside the main story is GTA Online, which has branched off into a standalone venture with all the chaos and mayhem expected from the franchise.

The best way to cause that chaos? Using the mammoth amount of weapons available in-game.

You’ll need to keep them loaded with various types of ammo, however.

Contents

How to get ammo in GTA 5 and GTA Online

There are plenty of ways to buy ammo in GTA 5, but for players completing the main story first, the primary source of ammo is Ammu-Nation. Scattered around the world of Los Santos, Ammu-Nation stores stock all of the weapons you’ve unlocked so far and the option to replenish their ammo type.

Speak to the Store Owner and they’ll give you a selection of weapons to choose from, with the ability to modify them to your liking too. This process can be repeated for GTA Online players too, but just like the main story, you can only acquire ammo based on how much you can afford.

Alternatively, GTA Online players can buy more ammo through the Interaction Menu:

Activate the Interaction Menu (hold down the Dualshock touchpad or View button) Scroll down to Inventory Purchase Ammo

Where to buy ammo in GTA 5 and GTA Online

If you need to buy ammo and customize your weapons in-person, then there are plenty of Ammu-Nation locations to choose from around Los Santos. Depending on where your apartment or office is within the world will factor into your trip too.

Here’s where you can find your local Ammu-Nation store:

Pillbox Hill, Downtown

Boulevard Del Perro, Morningwood

Vinewood Plaza, Spanish Avenue, Hawick

325 Vespucci Boulevard, Mission Row

Corner of Elgin Avenue, Little Seoul

Chumash Plaza, Great Ocean Highway, Chumash

Popular Street in Cypress Flats, East Los Santos

Algonquin Boulevard, Sandy Shores

Tataviam Truckstop in Tatavian Mountains

Paleto Bay

