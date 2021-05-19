GTA Online: All casino Lucky Wheel mystery rewards revealed - Dexerto

Grand Theft Auto Online players can win a wide variety of different prizes at the Diamond Casino’s Lucky Wheel, but if you’re lucky enough, you could land yourself with a mystery reward.
While many GTA Online players are visiting the casino to gamble their in-game dollars in the hopes of landing some mega wins at the tables, betting on horses, or even in the slot machines – the Lucky Wheel presents a different opportunity and has quickly become a very popular feature.
There are a wide variety of mystery gifts that can be collected from it, completely free of charge, and everybody gets a spin each time they visit the game’s casino. Whether you’re looking to snag yourself some extra cash or just wish to try your luck at winning the podium car, then the Lucky Wheel can reward you with both and more.
GTA Online Casino
Not everybody will be aware of all of the prizes that are actually in the offering, though, and there are actually some incredible vehicles to be won.
- Read More: GTA Online next-gen update
The latest podium car featured in the casino was the Drift Yosemite, which was made available on 13 May. However, this lightning-fast car has since been rotated out, so you will probably be crossing your fingers for the Lucky Wheel to land on the mystery reward section.
Full list of GTA Casino Lucky Wheel mystery rewards
For those that don’t know already, be warned. There are over 100 prizes to grind your way through; ranging from motorcycles, cars, to aircrafts.
- 9F
- Akuma
- Alpha
- Bagger
- Baller
- Banshee
- Bati 801
- Bati 801RR
- BF Injection
- BF400
- Bifta
- Blade
- Blazer
- Blista Compact
- BMX
- Brioso
- Buccaneer
- Buffalo
- Bullet
- Burger Shot Stallion
- Carbon RS
- Carbonizzare
- Cheburek
- Chino
- Cognoscenti
- Cognoscenti Cabrio
- Comet
- Convertible 9F
- Convertible Rapid GT
- Coquette
- Coquette Classic
- Cruiser
- Cuban 800
- Defiler
- Diablous
- Dodo
- Dominator
- Double T
- Dukes
- Enduro
- Esskey
- Exemplar
- F620
- Faction
- Fagaloa
- Faggio
- Faggio Sport
- FCR 1000
- Felon
- Felon GT
- Feltzer
- FQ2
- Fugitive
- Furore GT
- Futo
- Gauntlet
- Glendale
- Grotti Turismo R
- Hakuchou
- Heist Dinghy
- Hexer
- Hot Rod Blazer
- Hotknife
- Impaler
- Infernus
- Infernus Classic
- Intruder
- Issi
- Issi Classic
- Jackal
- JB700
- Jester
- Jester (Race car)
- Jetmax
- Kalahari
- Kamacho
- Khamelion
- Kuruma
- Lost Slamvan
- Mammatus
- Manchez
- Marquis
- Massacro
- Massacro (Race car)
- Merryweather Mesa
- Minivan
- Monroe
- Moonbeam
- Nemesis
- Nightblade
- Oracle XS
- Panto
- Patriot
- PCJ-600
- Penumbra
- Picador
- Pigalle
- Pißwasser Dominator
- Prairie
- Primo
- Rapid GT
- Rat-Truck
- Redwood Gauntlet
- Rhapsody
- Rocket Voltic
- Ruffian
- Ruiner
- Ruston
- Sabre Turbo
- Sanchez
- Sanchez Livery
- Schafter
- Schafter V12
- Scorcher
- Seashark
- Serrano
- Slamvan
- Squalo
- Stalion
- Street Blazer
- Stunt
- Sultan
- Super Diamond
- Surano
- Tampa
- Tornado
- Tornado Rat Rod
- Toros
- Tri-Cycles Race Bike
- Vacca
- Velum
- Virgo
- Virgo Classic
- Voltic
- Voodoo
- Washington
- XLS
- Zion Cabrio
- Zombie Bobber
(Source: Pastebin)
As noted earlier, players only have one opportunity to spin the Lucky Wheel every real-life 24 hours. This means you’ll want to log in once per day, especially if you wish to have the best chances of securing the latest podium car.
However, if you’re looking to earn some quick cash in GTA online, then there are a few tips and tricks you can follow.
The GTA Online Casino is one of the best places to earn lots of money, but you’ll need to get your hands on plenty of chips to play at the tables. Fortunately, our comprehensive Diamond Casino guide will help you along the way.
You might not be able to buy more spins on the Lucky Wheel, but with the right tactics in the casino games – you could be well on your way to making enough money to buy anything from this list.
