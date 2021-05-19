GTA Online: All casino Lucky Wheel mystery rewards revealed - Dexerto

Grand Theft Auto Online players can win a wide variety of different prizes at the Diamond Casino’s Lucky Wheel, but if you’re lucky enough, you could land yourself with a mystery reward.

While many GTA Online players are visiting the casino to gamble their in-game dollars in the hopes of landing some mega wins at the tables, betting on horses, or even in the slot machines – the Lucky Wheel presents a different opportunity and has quickly become a very popular feature.

There are a wide variety of mystery gifts that can be collected from it, completely free of charge, and everybody gets a spin each time they visit the game’s casino. Whether you’re looking to snag yourself some extra cash or just wish to try your luck at winning the podium car, then the Lucky Wheel can reward you with both and more.

GTA Online Casino

Not everybody will be aware of all of the prizes that are actually in the offering, though, and there are actually some incredible vehicles to be won.

The latest podium car featured in the casino was the Drift Yosemite, which was made available on 13 May. However, this lightning-fast car has since been rotated out, so you will probably be crossing your fingers for the Lucky Wheel to land on the mystery reward section.

Full list of GTA Casino Lucky Wheel mystery rewards

For those that don’t know already, be warned. There are over 100 prizes to grind your way through; ranging from motorcycles, cars, to aircrafts.

9F

Akuma

Alpha

Bagger

Baller

Banshee

Bati 801

Bati 801RR

BF Injection

BF400

Bifta

Blade

Blazer

Blista Compact

BMX

Brioso

Buccaneer

Buffalo

Bullet

Burger Shot Stallion

Carbon RS

Carbonizzare

Cheburek

Chino

Cognoscenti

Cognoscenti Cabrio

Comet

Convertible 9F

Convertible Rapid GT

Coquette

Coquette Classic

Cruiser

Cuban 800

Defiler

Diablous

Dodo

Dominator

Double T

Dukes

Enduro

Esskey

Exemplar

F620

Faction

Fagaloa

Faggio

Faggio Sport

FCR 1000

Felon

Felon GT

Feltzer

FQ2

Fugitive

Furore GT

Futo

Gauntlet

Glendale

Grotti Turismo R

Hakuchou

Heist Dinghy

Hexer

Hot Rod Blazer

Hotknife

Impaler

Infernus

Infernus Classic

Intruder

Issi

Issi Classic

Jackal

JB700

Jester

Jester (Race car)

Jetmax

Kalahari

Kamacho

Khamelion

Kuruma

Lost Slamvan

Mammatus

Manchez

Marquis

Massacro

Massacro (Race car)

Merryweather Mesa

Minivan

Monroe

Moonbeam

Nemesis

Nightblade

Oracle XS

Panto

Patriot

PCJ-600

Penumbra

Picador

Pigalle

Pißwasser Dominator

Prairie

Primo

Rapid GT

Rat-Truck

Redwood Gauntlet

Rhapsody

Rocket Voltic

Ruffian

Ruiner

Ruston

Sabre Turbo

Sanchez

Sanchez Livery

Schafter

Schafter V12

Scorcher

Seashark

Serrano

Slamvan

Squalo

Stalion

Street Blazer

Stunt

Sultan

Super Diamond

Surano

Tampa

Tornado

Tornado Rat Rod

Toros

Tri-Cycles Race Bike

Vacca

Velum

Virgo

Virgo Classic

Voltic

Voodoo

Washington

XLS

Zion Cabrio

Zombie Bobber

(Source: Pastebin)

As noted earlier, players only have one opportunity to spin the Lucky Wheel every real-life 24 hours. This means you’ll want to log in once per day, especially if you wish to have the best chances of securing the latest podium car.

However, if you’re looking to earn some quick cash in GTA online, then there are a few tips and tricks you can follow.

The GTA Online Casino is one of the best places to earn lots of money, but you’ll need to get your hands on plenty of chips to play at the tables. Fortunately, our comprehensive Diamond Casino guide will help you along the way.

You might not be able to buy more spins on the Lucky Wheel, but with the right tactics in the casino games – you could be well on your way to making enough money to buy anything from this list.