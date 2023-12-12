How to get Battle Rifle in GTA Online Chop Shop update

GTA Online’s Chop Shop update is now live, and there’s a brand new weapon to get your hands on – the Battle Rifle. Here’s everything you need to know.

When Rockstar Games first announced that the GTA 6 reveal trailer would be coming in early December, many GTA Online fans feared for the annual winter update.

Though the Grand Theft Auto devs haven’t released a massive update this year – there’s no new heist, sadly – there is still plenty to sink your teeth into with the Chop Shop update. There’s a new Salvage Yard business that revolves around car robberies, there’s a few new missions, as well as a host of new vehicles to buy – including cop cars.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

On top of all that, Rockstar have also introduced a brand-new weapon into the mix as well – the Battle Rifle – which is the first new weapon since June when the Tactical SMG was added to the game.

Where to buy Battle Rifle in GTA Online

However, if you think you’re just going to pop into Ammu-Nation and pick up the Battle Rifle now that the Chop Shop update is here, well, you’d be mistaken.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Just like the Tactical SMG and Railgun before it, the Battle Rifle has been added to the Gun Van rotation in GTA Online. That means you’ll have to seek out the Gun Van across Los Santos if you want to buy it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

On December 12, the day of the Chop Shop update, the van can be found in Mirror Park, but that location will change before long.

The new rifle will cost you $383,075, and that’s before you start considering any of the 12 upgrades that are also on offer.

Do be warned, though, that the weapons available to buy through the Gun Van do change every week, so the Battle Rifle could go missing for a little while before long. So, if you want it, it’s best to get your hands on it now.