GTA 5: How to sell house in GTA Online

Have buyer’s remorse about a house purchase? Or got your eye on somewhere else and need the cash from your old house? Our GTA 5 guide will walk you through the process of how to sell a house in GTA Online.

Between property, clothes, cars, bikes, and more, there is an astronomically high number of items you can purchase in Rockstar’s sandbox success. This is one of the reasons that many players splash out on Shark Cards so that they can acquire all the items they want.

But if you’re looking to keep the microtransactions to a minimum, or 0, then you need lots of in-game cash. Buying a house is a great investment for yourself, but as time goes on, another property or goodie may have caught your eye. So if you’re looking to sell your house in GTA 5’s Online mode, here’s how to do so.

Can you sell houses in GTA Online?

Yes and no. If you have a house or property that you have purchased in Grant Theft Auto Online then you will be able to sell it. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to recoup every penny that you paid for the property.

In order to sell a property, you will still have to buy one to replace it. There is no official way to outright sell a property, due to unknown reasons, and get the full amount of money back.

Sell a property in GTA Online

The process to sell a property isn’t overly convoluted and can be completed in about a minute or so.

Here’s what you need to know to sell a house in GTA Online:

Bring up your mobile phone Select the ‘Internet’ app Go to ‘Dynasty 8’ and click on it Head to ‘View Property Listings’ Set the ‘Price’ filter to ‘Low To High’ Unit 124 Popular Street for $25,000 should be the cheapest option Click the ‘Buy’ option, and then ‘Purchase Property’ You will then be asked to trade in a Property, select one you don’t want anymore, and confirm the selection

It’s kind of annoying that you can’t just sell a house and get the full value for it, but this is the next best thing.

Also, if you already own Unit 124 Popular Street, then just go to the next cheapest one, or he one after that, etc.

