GTA Online: How to get into a solo public lobby - Dexerto

Most GTA Online jobs require you to be in a public session, however, there are ways to get into your own solo ‘public’ lobby to avoid any distractions. Here’s what you need to know.

For many GTA Online players, being in a public session at this point is pretty easy to deal with. Most players are respectfully and will let you get on with your jobs, race, or whatever else you’re doing without bothering you.

However, there are plenty of trolls who won’t. If you start a business delivery, they’ll try and ruin it. If you start a race, they’ll try and ruin that too.

You can slink off into a private, invite-only session but while in these, you can’t earn as much money as you can in a solo lobby.

How to get into a solo public lobby in GTA Online (PS4/PS5/Xbox)

So, what some GTA players have done, is found a way to get into their own solo ‘public’ lobby – tricking the game into thinking that they’re playing with others, even though they’re alone.

It’s a simple thing to do as well, regardless of what platform you’re on. You just need to disrupt your internet connection.

So, you can either pull out your router’s cable or switch over to a phone hotspot quickly. Within a few seconds of removing the cable, or switching to a new internet connection, you just reconnect back to your normal connection. In this time, the game should kick you out of the lobby you were in, and put you in a new one.

Join a public GTA Online session and head to a building you own Pull out your wired connection from the router/switch to a mobile hotspot Wait a few seconds and then plug the wire back in/reconnect to your normal internet connection Wait a few more seconds and you should be in your own lobby

How to get into a solo public lobby in GTA Online on PC

If you’re on PC, you can try the same steps as above and these should work. However, there is another route you can take.

By using the task manager’s network performance monitor, simply suspend the process of GTA 5 running on your PC and then resume it again within a few seconds. The game will then put you in your own lobby.

Join a public GTA Online session and head to a building you own Alt-tab out of GTA Online and open task manager Find GTA 5 and suspend the process Wait a few seconds and then resume the process You’ll have your own session!

As noted, with either method, it is important that you are inside a building you own. This will prevent the game from sending you to GTA 5’s story mode.

Now, after a while, another player could find their way into your lobby but if you repeat the process, it won’t be long before you’re in a lobby of your own again.