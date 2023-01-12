GTA Online Gun Van: Location, Railgun, weapons, more

GTA Online’s new Gun Van is finally here and it contains some of the best weapons in the game. Here’s what you need to know about it.

While plenty of Grand Theft Auto fans are still waiting for the announcement of GTA 6, Rockstar Games have been moving forward with updates for GTA Online.

The game devs recently dropped the big Los Santos Drugs War update onto players, bringing a new business in the form of the Acid Lab, new vehicles, and a bunch of new jobs – including the First Dose missions.

As with each big update, Rockstar also keeps a few things outside of the main patch for their drip-feed process, the first of which is the Gun Van. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Article continues after ad

GTA Online Gun Van location & mini-map blip

If you haven’t already seen the previous leaks and rumors about the Gun Van, well, it’s a pretty simple thing to understand.

Some of the best weapons that you could previously purchase at Ammu-Nation have now been placed in the Gun Van, which will turn up at different locations around Los Santos. Unlike Little Jacob from GTA 4, this isn’t a service you call and it’ll arrive at your location. No, you have to go to it.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It’s pretty easy to find, though. It’ll be represented on the in-game map by a Gun Van blip at locations like the Power Plant and behind the Vinewood sign. Just look for it on the map.

Article continues after ad

GTAWeb The Gun Van is represented on the minimap by a van with a gun blip.

GTA Online Gun Van weapon stock

As noted, the Gun Van is now home to some of the best weapons you can wield in GTA Online, including the newly released Railgun.

Don’t expect a discount just because you’re not using Ammu-Nation, however. The weapons are still costly. You can find a full list of the current stock below:

Knife

Baseball Bat

Assault Shotgun

SMG

Assault Rifle

Compact EMP launcher

Combat Shotgun

Railgun

RPG

Heavy Sniper

Molotov

Proximity Mine

Grenade

Body Armor

Twitter: TezFun2 The Railgun can only be bought from the new Gun Van.

This stock could change as a way for Rockstar to balance things out, but we’ll have to wait and see if and when they choose to do so.

If there are any big changes made to the Gun Van mechanic, we’ll have them here. So, keep checking back for more.