Genshin Impact has a lot of great explorational mechanics that can help players navigate Teyvat, including elemental sight. Here’s everything you need to know about this unique ability including how to activate it and what it can be used for.

HoYoverse’s Genshin Impact is one of the most popular gacha games on the market and has hooked fans worldwide thanks to its expansive roster of free and banner-exclusive characters, exciting action combat, and huge open world to explore.

While you’re navigating the vast world of Teyvat, there are various mechanics you can use to make traversal easier. These include climbing to reach higher areas, swimming in the Fontaine region, and making use of elemental sight in the game.

If you’re wondering exactly what elemental sight does and how you can use it in Genshin Impact, here’s everything you need to know about the ability.

HoYoverse Elemental sight is a useful ability in Genshin Impact.

What is elemental sight in Genshin Impact?

Elemental sight is an ability that allows players to see things they usually wouldn’t when exploring the open world.

You can use it to reveal interactive objects in the environment as well as a number of other things including:

The elemental attributes of enemies, NPCs, and objects.

Enemy name tags.

Elemental trials that have been left behind on Bounties and some specific quests.

It’s a handy skill to make use of in the game, especially if you’re undertaking the weekly boss bounties as it can help you locate the big bad much faster than usual. So, we’d recommend activating it whenever you can.

How to use elemental sight in Genshin Impact

To use elemental sight on each platform in Genshin Impact, simply follow the steps below:

PC : either press the middle button of your mouse , or press and hold the Alt key on your keyboard, wait for the Elemental sight icon to appear on the screen, and click on it.

: either , or press and hold on your keyboard, wait for the Elemental sight icon to appear on the screen, and click on it. PlayStation : Hold the L1 button to open the shortcut wheel, then either press left on D-pad or the square button.

: Hold the to open the shortcut wheel, then either or the button. Mobile: Press the elemental sight icon located at the top left of your phone screen, just next to the mini-map.

There you have it! That’s everything you need to know about elemental sight in Genshin Impact. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

